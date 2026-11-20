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Good News From Kuno National Park: Botswana-Born Cheetah Gives Birth To 4 Cubs In Wild

Four cheetahs born in Kuno National Park ( Bhupender Yadav's X handle )

Sheopur: KOMG 3, a two-and-a-half-year-old cheetah, brought from Botswana, gave birth to four healthy cubs in the wild at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Friday.

This is the first delivery by a cheetah from Botswana in India. With this, the total number of cheetahs in the country has increased to 62, including 43 born in India.

Experts consider this as a major success for Project Cheetah and a significant milestone towards establishing a viable cheetah population in India. Announcing this on his X handle, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, highlighted that KOMG 3 had spent more than four months in the wild before giving birth under natural conditions. This is the second birth recorded in the wild since Project Cheetah was reintroduction in 2022.