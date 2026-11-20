Good News From Kuno National Park: Botswana-Born Cheetah Gives Birth To 4 Cubs In Wild
With the birth of the four cubs, the total number of cheetahs in the country has increased to 62, including 43 born in India.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 1:01 PM IST
Sheopur: KOMG 3, a two-and-a-half-year-old cheetah, brought from Botswana, gave birth to four healthy cubs in the wild at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Friday.
This is the first delivery by a cheetah from Botswana in India. With this, the total number of cheetahs in the country has increased to 62, including 43 born in India.
Experts consider this as a major success for Project Cheetah and a significant milestone towards establishing a viable cheetah population in India.
KOMG 3, a two-and-a-half-year-old female cheetah from Botswana, gave birth to four healthy cubs in the wild today. Notably, she is the first female cheetah from Botswana to give birth. This is a landmark moment for Project Cheetah and a proud milestone in India’s journey towards restoring a viable cheetah population. Having spent more than four months in the wild, KOMG 3 has now given birth under natural conditions. This is the second recorded birth in the wild since the reintroduction programme began in 2022. With these four new arrivals, India's cheetah population has risen to 62, including 43 Indian-born individuals. Every such birth strengthens our hope, deepens our commitment and reminds us that conservation is a journey of patience, perseverance and collective effort. Behind this milestone lie countless hours of dedication, commitment and hard work by the managers, veterinarians, frontline forest staff and everyone working tirelessly for the success of Project Cheetah.— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) November 20, 2026
Announcing this on his X handle, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, highlighted that KOMG 3 had spent more than four months in the wild before giving birth under natural conditions. This is the second birth recorded in the wild since Project Cheetah was reintroduction in 2022.
With the birth of the four cubs, India's cheetah population has increased to 62, including 43 Indian-born. He described the development as a landmark moment for Project Cheetah and a proud milestone in India's journey towards restoring a viable cheetah population.
The Minister noted that every such birth strengthens hope and deepens commitment towards conservation, while reaffirming that conservation is a journey of patience, perseverance and collective effort. "Behind this milestone lie countless hours of dedication, commitment and hard work by the managers, veterinarians, frontline forest staff and everyone working tirelessly for the success of Project Cheetah," he said.
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