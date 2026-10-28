Kuno Cheetah Cub's Death: MP Excluded From Investigation Panel; PIL Seeks CBI Probe
Medical scans detected foreign particles in the cub's body, while subsequent examination reportedly established that five pellets had severely affected its nervous system.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
Bhopal: The Central Government has excluded Madhya Pradesh from the panel it formed to investigate the death of a 19-month-old cheetah cub at Kuno National Park.
Separately, a PIL filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court has sought a CBI probe into the suspected shooting, alleging lapses in monitoring and protecting cheetahs outside the park.
The male cub, KNG22, was born to female cheetah Nirva and died during treatment after five gunshot pellets were recovered from its body. The Forest Department said X-rays and a CT scan revealed foreign particles, which were later identified as pellets that reportedly damaged the cub's nervous system.
The team comprises the Inspector General of Forests, an additional director of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and a deputy director of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau. It will coordinate with the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department during the investigation.
PIL Seeks CBI Investigation
Meanwhile, Bhopal-based wildlife activist Ajay Dubey filed the PIL on Wednesday through advocates Vinita Ahuja and Aditya Sanghi. It states that the cub was found seriously injured on October 26-27 in the Morena Territorial Forest Division, outside Kuno National Park's protected boundaries.
The petition notes that the State Tiger Strike Force has been deployed to investigate the incident but argues that a CBI-led forensic probe is needed to establish the circumstances of the shooting and identify any lapses in tracking, surveillance and anti-poaching measures.
It seeks a scientific examination of the pellets, veterinary findings, and tracking data; an independent review by wildlife experts; a risk assessment of adjoining areas; and a report on corrective measures. The plea also cites the cheetah reintroduction programme launched in 2022 and a June 2025 case involving an interstate gang allegedly linked to tiger hunting.
Dubey has called for Kuno National Park Director Uttam Sharma and DFO Thiru to be removed and for an investigation into around 17 suspected cheetah deaths during their tenure.
Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar criticised the Mohan Yadav government in a post on X, questioning how a cheetah could be shot in a protected area despite substantial expenditure on the reintroduction programme.
The High Court is yet to announce a hearing date.
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