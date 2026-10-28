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Kuno Cheetah Cub's Death: MP Excluded From Investigation Panel; PIL Seeks CBI Probe

Representational Image ( IANS )

Bhopal: The Central Government has excluded Madhya Pradesh from the panel it formed to investigate the death of a 19-month-old cheetah cub at Kuno National Park.

Separately, a PIL filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court has sought a CBI probe into the suspected shooting, alleging lapses in monitoring and protecting cheetahs outside the park.

The male cub, KNG22, was born to female cheetah Nirva and died during treatment after five gunshot pellets were recovered from its body. The Forest Department said X-rays and a CT scan revealed foreign particles, which were later identified as pellets that reportedly damaged the cub's nervous system. The team comprises the Inspector General of Forests, an additional director of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and a deputy director of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau. It will coordinate with the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department during the investigation. PIL Seeks CBI Investigation Meanwhile, Bhopal-based wildlife activist Ajay Dubey filed the PIL on Wednesday through advocates Vinita Ahuja and Aditya Sanghi. It states that the cub was found seriously injured on October 26-27 in the Morena Territorial Forest Division, outside Kuno National Park's protected boundaries.