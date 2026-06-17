ETV Bharat / state

TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Raises Security Concerns After Egg Attack Near Mamata Banerjee’s Home; Saugata Roy Writes to Amit Shah

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress spokesperson and Beleghata MLA Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday alleged attempts by the police to secure bail for the two persons arrested in connection with the hurling of eggs at him,

The police had earlier arrested two individuals in connection with the incident that happened outside former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat on Monday evening. Ghosh accused the police of invoking minor charges.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Kunal wrote, "It is a matter of concern that the police might facilitate bail today itself by applying minor charges. I have told the police station that such tactics will not work." He further asserted that the incident raised serious questions not only about the attack on him but also regarding Mamata Banerjee's security.

Eggs being hurled at TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh (ETV Bharat)

Ghosh was on his way to speak to the media after a meeting of top party leaders at Mamata Banerjee's residence when eggs were allegedly thrown at him, striking his head and back. Expressing his indignation immediately after the incident, he remarked, "This is not a political protest; it is sheer uncivilised behaviour and hooliganism."

In a lengthy Facebook post describing the incident, Kunal wrote, "At the media's request, I was standing alone, unarmed and without security. Taking advantage of the moment, I was looking towards the cameras, and they threw eggs and fled. The police were virtually reduced to the role of spectators." However, the Trinamool leader made it clear that he was not intimidated by the incident. He stated, "I went to the police station alone at night. I am not afraid of such incidents."

Following the incident, Kunal lodged a formal complaint at the Kalighat police station. Acting on that complaint, the police arrested two accused individuals, Chandan Koyal and Rabi Koyal, on Tuesday.