TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Raises Security Concerns After Egg Attack Near Mamata Banerjee’s Home; Saugata Roy Writes to Amit Shah
The police had earlier arrested two individuals in connection with the incident, reports Ayan Neogi and Shamsher Ali
Published : June 17, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress spokesperson and Beleghata MLA Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday alleged attempts by the police to secure bail for the two persons arrested in connection with the hurling of eggs at him,
The police had earlier arrested two individuals in connection with the incident that happened outside former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat on Monday evening. Ghosh accused the police of invoking minor charges.
In a social media post on Tuesday, Kunal wrote, "It is a matter of concern that the police might facilitate bail today itself by applying minor charges. I have told the police station that such tactics will not work." He further asserted that the incident raised serious questions not only about the attack on him but also regarding Mamata Banerjee's security.
Ghosh was on his way to speak to the media after a meeting of top party leaders at Mamata Banerjee's residence when eggs were allegedly thrown at him, striking his head and back. Expressing his indignation immediately after the incident, he remarked, "This is not a political protest; it is sheer uncivilised behaviour and hooliganism."
In a lengthy Facebook post describing the incident, Kunal wrote, "At the media's request, I was standing alone, unarmed and without security. Taking advantage of the moment, I was looking towards the cameras, and they threw eggs and fled. The police were virtually reduced to the role of spectators." However, the Trinamool leader made it clear that he was not intimidated by the incident. He stated, "I went to the police station alone at night. I am not afraid of such incidents."
Following the incident, Kunal lodged a formal complaint at the Kalighat police station. Acting on that complaint, the police arrested two accused individuals, Chandan Koyal and Rabi Koyal, on Tuesday.
Kunal claimed that at least one of the arrested individuals had previously served as a police witness during a CID search at Mamata Banerjee's residence. Based on this connection, Kunal questioned, "Was a recce conducted around the house in preparation for an attack?"
Late Monday night, he wrote on X, "I heard that the 'monkey' who threw the egg was a police witness during the CID raid on Mamata-di's house. Apparently, his signature is even on the seizure list. So, was a recce conducted around the house for an attack? What is happening around the residence of a former Chief Minister with Z-category security?"
Kunal also expressed that, despite political differences, he does not endorse the politics of personal attacks. Nevertheless, amidst the entire episode, he maintained his characteristic sarcastic tone; his brief comment on social media read, "I love eggs!"
Saugata Roy Writes To Amit Shah
In a stern letter written to the Union Home Minister on Tuesday, June 16, the veteran Trinamool MP strongly condemned the sudden attack on Kunal Ghosh. According to the letter, he drew Amit Shah's attention not only to the incident involving Kunal Ghosh but also to the post-poll political violence and the overall drastic deterioration of law and order in the state.
Roy, in the letter, had alleged that unilateral attacks on Trinamool leaders and workers have been ongoing across the state since the declaration of the Assembly election results on May 4. He stated that at least 2,000 Trinamool Congress party offices across the state have already been extensively vandalised. Ordinary party workers are being indiscriminately beaten, and leaders are having eggs hurled at them whenever they are spotted.
"Since the BJP has won the West Bengal Assembly elections with a massive majority, the entire responsibility for ensuring law and order in the state now rests with the BJP,” he said. He has urged the Union Home Minister to intervene urgently to ensure that such humiliating and violent incidents do not recur in the state.
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