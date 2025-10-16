ETV Bharat / state

Shambhu, Balram, Meenakshi To Be Rewarded For Rescue Work In Flood-Hit Dooars

However, the three are not forest workers or local residents but Kumkis (trained elephants) of Jaldapara National Park. They had helped the forest workers in the rescue work. Now, their relentless effort and courage would earn them rewards.

Jalpaiguri: Devastating floods that hit North Bengal led to a dangerous situation in the Doars. On October 5, the government resort was completely inundated and the sole wooded bridge used for commutation was damaged. Several tourists got stranded and it became practically impossible for the forest workers to rescue them. It was then that Shambhu, Balram and Meenakshi came forward, working diligently to rescue the stranded tourists.

Praveen Kashwan, Divisional Forest Officer of Jaldapara National Park, said, “We are proud of the way our forest workers and Kumki elephants worked to combat the flood. The Kumki elephants rescued tourists and also helped in transporting flood-hit animals to the forest. It is due to them that we have been able to rescue nine rhinos and search is still on for the rest".

A Kumki elephant (ETV Bharat)

Former forest officer Bimal Debnath praised the government’s initiative saying, “The way the elephants worked in this flood is commendable. It is a good initiative to reward the Kumki elephants. Along with the elephants, the mahouts too should be rewarded because a Kumki elephant and its mahout work as a team."

Kumki elephants worked very well during rescue operations (ETV Bharat)

State forest minister (independent charge) Birbaha Hansda said, "We are proud of the way our forest workers and mahouts worked during the floods on October 5. We saw 28 tourists trapped in the floods being rescued by Kumbi elephants. Also, animals washed away by the waters of the Torsa River were safely returned to the forest. We will reward them for their service and courage."

Tourists being rescued by Kumki elephant (ETV Bharat)

Elaborating on the reward, Debnath said, "Usually an elephant is rewarded with food, specially sugarcane. The elephant and its mahout are given a day off. The mahout is also given a financial reward and an increment. The importance of Kunki elephants in protecting forests and wildlife is immense."