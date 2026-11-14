Kumbh Mela 2027: Sewage Flows Into Godavari, Leaves Sadhus, Mahants And Environmentalists Red In The Face
An Executive Engineer of Nashik Municipal Corporation said work was underway on a 1,000-mm-diameter 'right bank' pipeline; the project would be completed within three months.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
Nashik: Sewage being discharged directly into the Godavari during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik has become a sore point with environmentalists, sadhus, mahants and locals.
The traditional flag-hoisting ceremony ('dhwajarohan') was held on October 31, marking the ceremonial start. The administration has allocated Rs 35,000 crore for the decontamination of the Godavari river and the development of urban infrastructure.
However, along the two-kilometre stretch between Tapovan and Takli village, untreated sewage and contaminated wastewater are being discharged directly into the Godavari River from 10 different locations, causing severe pollution.
Bhakticharan Das Maharaj, a spokesperson for three Akhadas (sects of ascetics), has alleged that the administration lacks any genuine commitment to cleaning the Godavari, even as the Kumbh Mela is already underway. He said this is a grave concern, especially with millions of sadhus, mahants, and devotees set to visit the Kumbh Mela. He urged the Nashik Municipal Corporation and the Kumbh Authority to put an end to this and preserve the sanctity of the Godavari River.
"Otherwise, Nashik’s reputation could be tarnished nationwide," he maintained.
Prior to the flag-hoisting ceremony, ETV Bharat reported that sewage was being discharged directly into the Godavari near the bridge by Chopda Lawns on Gangapur Road. Although the administration promised immediate remedial action, no steps have been taken to date.
The preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik include various infrastructure projects, such as the construction of roads, bridges, ghats and other public amenities.
Environmental enthusiast Nishikant Pagare has questioned the point of such heavy expenditure if the river remains unclean. He warned that since millions of sadhus, mahants, and crores of devotees from across the country are expected to arrive for the Kumbh Mela, the current state of the Godavari River could pose a serious health risk.
However, Ganesh Maid, an Executive Engineer with the Nashik Municipal Corporation, explained that work is currently underway on a 1,000 mm diameter 'right bank' pipeline.
Due to the lack of an alternative arrangement, some water is flowing directly into the Godavari, which is likely causing the foam to appear. He assured that the project would be completed within the next three months, after which the Godavari River would remain clean.
Satish Shukla, an official from the Purohit Sangh, noted that tourists and devotees visiting Nashik during the Diwali holidays were left disappointed, as there was no water in Ramkund.
“Due to the lack of water, a large pile of human remains (ashes and bone fragments) left behind following ‘dashakriya’ (post-funeral) rituals and the immersion of ashes is now lying exposed. Devotees have expressed their outrage over what they perceive as the administration's insensitive handling of the situation,” he said.
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