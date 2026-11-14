ETV Bharat / state

Kumbh Mela 2027: Sewage Flows Into Godavari, Leaves Sadhus, Mahants And Environmentalists Red In The Face

The administration has allocated Rs 35,000 crore for the decontamination of the Godavari river. ( ETV Bharat/File )

Nashik: Sewage being discharged directly into the Godavari during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik has become a sore point with environmentalists, sadhus, mahants and locals.

The traditional flag-hoisting ceremony ('dhwajarohan') was held on October 31, marking the ceremonial start. The administration has allocated Rs 35,000 crore for the decontamination of the Godavari river and the development of urban infrastructure.

However, along the two-kilometre stretch between Tapovan and Takli village, untreated sewage and contaminated wastewater are being discharged directly into the Godavari River from 10 different locations, causing severe pollution.

Bhakticharan Das Maharaj, a spokesperson for three Akhadas (sects of ascetics), has alleged that the administration lacks any genuine commitment to cleaning the Godavari, even as the Kumbh Mela is already underway. He said this is a grave concern, especially with millions of sadhus, mahants, and devotees set to visit the Kumbh Mela. He urged the Nashik Municipal Corporation and the Kumbh Authority to put an end to this and preserve the sanctity of the Godavari River.

"Otherwise, Nashik’s reputation could be tarnished nationwide," he maintained.

Prior to the flag-hoisting ceremony, ETV Bharat reported that sewage was being discharged directly into the Godavari near the bridge by Chopda Lawns on Gangapur Road. Although the administration promised immediate remedial action, no steps have been taken to date.

The preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik include various infrastructure projects, such as the construction of roads, bridges, ghats and other public amenities.