Kumbakonam School Fire Memorial Day: Families Of Victims Renew Demand For Government Jobs
The families requested the government to declare July 16 as Child Safety Day to create awareness about the importance of safety standards in educational institutions.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
Thanjavur: Families of children who lost their lives in the devastating Kumbakonam school fire tragedy renewed their long-standing demand for government jobs and greater recognition of child safety measures as the state observed the 22nd anniversary of one of India's worst disasters on Wednesday.
Parents, relatives and well-wishers gathered to pay tribute to the 94 children who were killed in the fire accident on July 12, 2004. Floral tributes were offered before photographs of the victims placed near the school premises where the tragedy occurred.
Family members also placed the children's favourite foods and snacks before the photographs and lit candles in their memory, with many remembering their loved ones in tears.
Later, parents and relatives marched to the memorial at the old Palakkarai area and offered wreaths and flowers in tribute to the victims. As part of the remembrance events, 94 Moksha Deepams are scheduled to be lit at the Mahamaham Tank in the evening.
During the commemoration, the families reiterated their demand that the Tamil Nadu government provide government employment on compassionate grounds to eligible members of families that lost children in the tragedy.
Many parents pointed out that siblings of the deceased children and other family members continue to remain unemployed despite repeated representations to successive governments.
Inbaraj, who lost two children in the fire, said the families have been requesting the government for years to declare July 16 as Child Safety Day to create awareness about the importance of safety standards in educational institutions. He also urged the government to declare the day a local holiday in Kumbakonam every year in memory of the victims.
Another parent, Mahesh, said thousands of children visit the memorial annually and that officially recognising the day would help strengthen awareness about child safety and disaster preparedness in schools. Public representatives, political leaders, social activists, students and members of the public joined the memorial events throughout the day to pay homage to the children who lost their lives in the tragedy.
The 2004 Kumbakonam Fire Tragedy
The fire broke out on July 16, 2004, at a school complex on Kasiraman Street in Kumbakonam that housed multiple educational institutions and had more than 700 students on its rolls.
The blaze rapidly spread through thatched structures within the campus, trapping hundreds of children inside classrooms. In the disaster, 94 children were killed, and 18 others suffered severe burn injuries, many of whom continue to live with permanent physical and psychological scars.
The tragedy prompted major reforms in school safety regulations across India, including stricter fire safety norms, improved building standards and regular safety inspections in educational institutions.
Several school officials and others connected with the institution were prosecuted in connection with the incident. In 2014, a trial court convicted a number of the accused, while acquitting others for lack of evidence. Appeals against the verdict remain pending before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.
School founder Palaniswami was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 51.65 lakh; his wife Saraswathi, headmistress Shanthalakshmi, nutritionist Vijayalakshmi, cook Vasanthi and education department officials were sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment each, while engineer Jayachandran was sentenced to two years in prison.
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