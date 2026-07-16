ETV Bharat / state

Kumbakonam School Fire Memorial Day: Families Of Victims Renew Demand For Government Jobs

Parents, relatives and well-wishers paying tribute to the 94 children who were killed in the fire accident on July 12, 2004. ( ETV Bharat )

Thanjavur: Families of children who lost their lives in the devastating Kumbakonam school fire tragedy renewed their long-standing demand for government jobs and greater recognition of child safety measures as the state observed the 22nd anniversary of one of India's worst disasters on Wednesday.

Parents, relatives and well-wishers gathered to pay tribute to the 94 children who were killed in the fire accident on July 12, 2004. Floral tributes were offered before photographs of the victims placed near the school premises where the tragedy occurred.

Family members also placed the children's favourite foods and snacks before the photographs and lit candles in their memory, with many remembering their loved ones in tears.

Later, parents and relatives marched to the memorial at the old Palakkarai area and offered wreaths and flowers in tribute to the victims. As part of the remembrance events, 94 Moksha Deepams are scheduled to be lit at the Mahamaham Tank in the evening.

During the commemoration, the families reiterated their demand that the Tamil Nadu government provide government employment on compassionate grounds to eligible members of families that lost children in the tragedy.

Many parents pointed out that siblings of the deceased children and other family members continue to remain unemployed despite repeated representations to successive governments.

Inbaraj, who lost two children in the fire, said the families have been requesting the government for years to declare July 16 as Child Safety Day to create awareness about the importance of safety standards in educational institutions. He also urged the government to declare the day a local holiday in Kumbakonam every year in memory of the victims.