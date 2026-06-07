ETV Bharat / state

'Power Shift Has Saved Not Just Bengal But India': Kumar Sanu Lauds CM Suvendu Adhikari

Siliguri: Playback superstar of the nineties Kumar Sanu on Sunday said the political shift in West Bengal has saved not just the state but the entire country. He also lauded Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and the decisions he has taken.

The West Bengal entertainment industry is experiencing a drastic shift following arrest of Swarup Biswas, former president of the Federation of Cine Technicians & Workers of Eastern India and brother of former minister Aroop Biswas, upending the industry. Grievances against the previous administration have surfaced repeatedly within the industry with professionals raising their voice against alleged extortion, "ban culture" and abuse of political influence. Now, legendary singer Kumar Sanu has praised the current BJP-led administration.

Speaking to reporters at Bagdogra Airport on Sunday while en route to attend an event in Nepal, the singer said the state is witnessing continuous progress since the new government took charge and further development is expected in the future. "We are very happy with this change. This transformation has saved not just Bengal, but India as well," he added.

Describing North Bengal as "fantastic", Sanu said, "Significant changes have been seen in North Bengal since the new government came to power. I believe the pace of development in this region will accelerate in the coming days. I am extremely pleased with the state's current performance. Everything has changed now. It feels much better. There will be further improvement."