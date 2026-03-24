Himachal Pradesh: Kullu Villagers Rebuild Flood-Hit Bridge Through Collective Effort, Set To Restore Connectivity
The villagers took the initiative when the Rs 4 lakh sanctioned by the government for the reconstruction of the bridge wasn’t sufficient
Published : March 24, 2026 at 10:02 AM IST
Kullu: 'Don’t underestimate the power of a common man'. This may be a popular dialogue from a superhit Bollywood movie, but it holds strength and a deeper truth. When it comes to a common man or woman in India, unexpected things turn into reality. A case in point is the Hamni Bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu that was washed away in the devastating 2023 floods.
The Hamni Bridge that connects Chamni and other nearby villages in Banjar subdivision is now nearing completion, thanks to the contributions of villagers.
The bridge over the Tirthan River was destroyed during the floods. The connectivity between Hamni, Chamni, Ghata Dhar, and Narah villages was completely cut. Residents were forced to take a detour of nearly two kilometres, which became especially difficult during monsoons and winters.
According to the villagers, although the government sanctioned Rs 4 lakh for reconstruction, the amount wasn’t sufficient. This prompted the villagers to take up the initiative to fund the project themselves. Under the leadership of former serviceman Hari Singh, locals collectively raised around Rs 9 lakh. The total project cost went on to approximately Rs 13 lakh.
Apart from money, residents also contributed through voluntary labour, which helped accelerate the construction process.
Along with villagers, local organisations such as Trident Automobiles and HVT Foundation also helped financially under their CSR initiatives. Additional social contributions of around Rs 1 lakh helped complete the remaining work.
While the funds were managed, acquiring land was another challenge. Ankit Sood, a resident tourism entrepreneur, donated land for the bridge.
Once completed, the bridge will directly benefit around 250 households across four villages. It will smooth the access to schools, hospitals, and markets.
Locals say the bridge will be particularly helpful for school-going children and in emergencies. The region, largely dependent on agriculture, horticulture, and tourism, is also expected to see improved connectivity for transporting goods and is also expected to boost tourism activities.
Residents said that they faced challenges in the absence of the bridge, including accessing medical care on time. The new structure is expected to resolve these long-standing issues.
According to Ram Singh Miyan, Chairman of APMC Kullu, the construction is nearly complete and the bridge will be inaugurated soon. Praising the villagers’ efforts, he called the project an example of unity and determination.
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