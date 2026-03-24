ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh: Kullu Villagers Rebuild Flood-Hit Bridge Through Collective Effort, Set To Restore Connectivity

Kullu: 'Don’t underestimate the power of a common man'. This may be a popular dialogue from a superhit Bollywood movie, but it holds strength and a deeper truth. When it comes to a common man or woman in India, unexpected things turn into reality. A case in point is the Hamni Bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu that was washed away in the devastating 2023 floods.

The Hamni Bridge that connects Chamni and other nearby villages in Banjar subdivision is now nearing completion, thanks to the contributions of villagers.

The bridge over the Tirthan River was destroyed during the floods. The connectivity between Hamni, Chamni, Ghata Dhar, and Narah villages was completely cut. Residents were forced to take a detour of nearly two kilometres, which became especially difficult during monsoons and winters.

According to the villagers, although the government sanctioned Rs 4 lakh for reconstruction, the amount wasn’t sufficient. This prompted the villagers to take up the initiative to fund the project themselves. Under the leadership of former serviceman Hari Singh, locals collectively raised around Rs 9 lakh. The total project cost went on to approximately Rs 13 lakh.

Kullu Villagers Rebuild Flood-Hit Bridge Through Collective Effort, Set to Restore Connectivity (ETV Bharat)

Apart from money, residents also contributed through voluntary labour, which helped accelerate the construction process.