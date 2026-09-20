Leakage In Hydroelectric Project Causes Flooding In Village In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu
The strong current carried debris accumulated at the NHPC dumping site to Palchara village in Raila panchayat
Published : September 20, 2026 at 9:23 PM IST
Kullu: A leak in the tunnel of the Parvati Hydroelectric Project Phase II in the Sainj Valley of Kullu district triggered flooding in nearby areas late on Saturday night.
The strong current carried debris accumulated at the NHPC dumping site to Palchara village in Raila panchayat. The sudden influx of water and debris into homes and the surrounding areas at midnight created panic among residents. Many families fled their homes and spent the night at safer locations and with relatives.
According to reports, a large amount of water suddenly emerged after a leak in the pressure wall of Adit-5 of the Parvati Hydroelectric Project Phase II. The rapid flow of water created a flood-like situation down the hill. Heavy debris accumulated at the NHPC dumping site washed down and reached Palchara village, damaging several homes, shops, and homestays.
According to locals, approximately 15 families suffered significant damage due to the water and debris entering their homes. Buddhi Singh, a local said that the water and debris from the project area reaching residential areas is a matter of concern. He demanded a prompt assessment of the losses of the affected families.
He also demanded that adequate steps be taken to prevent debris from the dumping site from reaching the ground. Another local, Ramesh Chand said water had been leaking from the hill behind the powerhouse. "The villagers met the ADM and NHPC officials to raise their concerns. During the technical investigation, the main source of the leak was identified, but repair work was not started," he said.
Officials said during the technical investigation of the leak from the hill behind the powerhouse at Siund of the Parvati Hydroelectric Project Phase II, the main source of the leak was identified. For the investigation, the water supply from the number two pressure shaft was cut off and the area was emptied. During this period, power generation from turbines 3 and 4 was also temporarily suspended.
The technical investigation revealed that welding had opened at some locations in the lower part of the powerhouse, and water was leaking from grouting holes. There are approximately 600 grouting holes in the lower part of the powerhouse. Due to leakage from several locations, internal pressure increased, and water began flowing out of the hillside, reaching weep holes located at a height of approximately 25 metres near the bottom.
After the water leakage problem surfaced, concerns grew among the people of nearby villages, including Raila, Roomra, Jiva, Shulga, Vagidhar, and Kharoa. Local residents and panchayat representatives had demanded a geological and geotechnical survey of the area and constant monitoring of sensitive areas. Following this late-night incident, villagers have demanded a detailed inspection of the site and an immediate assessment of the damage. They say the previously identified leakage problem should be repaired immediately, and a permanent retaining wall or concrete structure should be built to prevent debris from the dumping site from reaching residential areas.
SDM Banjar Pankaj Sharma said, "The administration team has reached the site and is assessing the damage. Information is also being sought from project officials regarding the cause of the incident and how the water and debris from the project area reached the residential area."
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