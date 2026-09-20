ETV Bharat / state

Leakage In Hydroelectric Project Causes Flooding In Village In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

Kullu: A leak in the tunnel of the Parvati Hydroelectric Project Phase II in the Sainj Valley of Kullu district triggered flooding in nearby areas late on Saturday night.

The strong current carried debris accumulated at the NHPC dumping site to ​​Palchara village in Raila panchayat. The sudden influx of water and debris into homes and the surrounding areas at midnight created panic among residents. Many families fled their homes and spent the night at safer locations and with relatives.

According to reports, a large amount of water suddenly emerged after a leak in the pressure wall of Adit-5 of the Parvati Hydroelectric Project Phase II. The rapid flow of water created a flood-like situation down the hill. Heavy debris accumulated at the NHPC dumping site washed down and reached Palchara village, damaging several homes, shops, and homestays.

According to locals, approximately 15 families suffered significant damage due to the water and debris entering their homes. Buddhi Singh, a local said that the water and debris from the project area reaching residential areas is a matter of concern. He demanded a prompt assessment of the losses of the affected families.

He also demanded that adequate steps be taken to prevent debris from the dumping site from reaching the ground. Another local, Ramesh Chand said water had been leaking from the hill behind the powerhouse. "The villagers met the ADM and NHPC officials to raise their concerns. During the technical investigation, the main source of the leak was identified, but repair work was not started," he said.