ETV Bharat / state

Kullu Minor Dies By Suicide After Online Friendship Ends

Kullu: A 15-year-old boy died by suicide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district after allegedly losing contact with a girl he had met online, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Shamshi and has left residents of the area in shock.

Police said they were informed about the death of a minor and reached the spot soon after. The boy was found dead in a rented room where he had been staying with his sister. The body was taken for post-mortem and later handed over to the family.

The deceased has been identified as Kaushik Rai, son of Ratan Kumar, a native of Dakshin Jhalara Bandani village in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district. His parents were out of the state at the time for personal reasons, police said.

According to the boy’s sister, Kaushik spent a significant amount of time playing online games. During this period, he became friends with a girl from Indonesia named Yuki. The two later began chatting on Instagram and also played games together online.

She told police that Kaushik appeared disturbed over the past few days after communication between them stopped. She said he had become withdrawn and upset before taking the extreme step.