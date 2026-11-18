ETV Bharat / state

Kulgam Encounter: 25 Girls, 2 Teachers Rescued Before Final Assault On LeT Commander Bhat

Kulgam: Anxious moments gripped Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday when it emerged that 25 girls and two teachers were inside a Darul Uloom (educational institute) next to the mosque where top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mohammad Lateef Bhat was holed up, just before troops launched the final assault to neutralise him.

Braving heavy firing from the mosque, an officer from the Army's 9 Rashtriya Rifles volunteered and, along with his buddy, entered the adjoining seminary to safely evacuate all 27 civilians, officials said.

Once the civilians were moved to safety, troops of the 9 Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched the final onslaught and fired tear gas shells into the mosque to smoke the terrorist out while maintaining a tight cordon to prevent his escape, exercising maximum restraint to ensure the religious structure suffered no damage.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, GoC-in-C, met troops in South Kashmir after the successful conclusion of the operation.

Giving details of the operation, officials said a search party accompanied by local civilians entered the mosque following specific intelligence inputs and found a room on the top floor locked from the inside.

When asked to come out, the occupant opened fire, confirming the presence of Bhat, who carried a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head, inside the premises.

Senior Army officers in South Kashmir had resolved to ensure that Bhat did not slip through the cordon this time, as he had done on previous occasions. He had escaped an earlier encounter in Shopian on July 8, in which another terrorist, Zakir, was killed.