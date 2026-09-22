Kuki-Zo Women's Forum Moves NHRC Over Killings In Manipur, Seeks Central Probe
Forum alleged 27 Kuki-Zo civilian deaths, including eight women, and sought intervention on security, healthcare and governance.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST|
Updated : September 22, 2026 at 9:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Kuki-Zo Women’s Forum, Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking its intervention regarding continuous killings and human rights violations against Kuki-Zo women and unarmed civilians in Manipur.
In a memorandum submitted to the NHRC, the forum alleged that the ethnic conflict that began on May 3, 2023, had entered a fresh phase of violence in which Kuki-Zo villages in border areas and Naga-majority districts were being targeted by armed groups.
It asked the NHRC to forward representations to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs seeking consideration of President’s Rule under Article 356 and a Union Territory with a legislature under Article 239A as possible constitutional and administrative measures to restore peace.
The forum claimed that 27 Kuki-Zo civilians, including eight women, have been killed in incidents between June and September this year. It alleged that two of the women were pregnant, resulting in the loss of two unborn children. The forum also alleged that children had been injured and several had been left orphaned. The memorandum attributed the killings to Naga factional armed groups, naming the NSCN-IM and Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF-K), and sought an impartial central investigation into the alleged attacks.
The forum asked the NHRC to take suo motu cognisance of the matter and direct registration of separate cases relating to the cited deaths. It further sought a time-bound investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT).
Seeking accountability from the authorities, the forum asked the NHRC to direct the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Manipur government and the state Director General of Police to submit action-taken reports within seven days on FIRs, arrests and security measures taken regarding the alleged killings.
The forum claimed that geographical isolation, blockades and inadequate medical infrastructure have deprived vulnerable Kuki-Zo settlements in areas including Tamenglong, Noney, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur of timely emergency medical care.
Appealing for the establishment of mobile medical units, trauma-care facilities and secure emergency transit corridors for isolated settlements, the forum said, “Injured civilians, pregnant women and other patients have faced difficulties reaching major medical facilities in Imphal and have had to travel to hospitals in neighbouring states, including Assam.”
The forum urged the NHRC to direct authorities to provide compensation, medical rehabilitation and long-term protection to children who, it alleged, have been orphaned or otherwise affected by the violence. The forum also sought a review of the status and alleged ground-rule violations of Naga insurgent groups covered by ceasefire or cessation-of-operations arrangements.
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