ETV Bharat / state

Kuki-Zo Women's Forum Moves NHRC Over Killings In Manipur, Seeks Central Probe

New Delhi: The Kuki-Zo Women’s Forum, Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking its intervention regarding continuous killings and human rights violations against Kuki-Zo women and unarmed civilians in Manipur.

In a memorandum submitted to the NHRC, the forum alleged that the ethnic conflict that began on May 3, 2023, had entered a fresh phase of violence in which Kuki-Zo villages in border areas and Naga-majority districts were being targeted by armed groups.

It asked the NHRC to forward representations to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs seeking consideration of President’s Rule under Article 356 and a Union Territory with a legislature under Article 239A as possible constitutional and administrative measures to restore peace.

The forum claimed that 27 Kuki-Zo civilians, including eight women, have been killed in incidents between June and September this year. It alleged that two of the women were pregnant, resulting in the loss of two unborn children. The forum also alleged that children had been injured and several had been left orphaned. The memorandum attributed the killings to Naga factional armed groups, naming the NSCN-IM and Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF-K), and sought an impartial central investigation into the alleged attacks.

The forum asked the NHRC to take suo motu cognisance of the matter and direct registration of separate cases relating to the cited deaths. It further sought a time-bound investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT).