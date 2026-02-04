ETV Bharat / state

Kuki Zo MLAs Threatened To Face Consequences For Supporting Govt Formation In Manipur

BJP Manipur Legislature Party Leader Y Khemchand Singh meets Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Lok Bhavan to submit a claim to form the BJP-led NDA government, accompanied by BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, NE States Co-ordinator Sambit Swaraj, BJP Manipur State President A Sharda Devi and NDA leaders, in Imphal on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. ( IANS )

“Any Kuki Zo MLA who chooses to disregard the collective decision taken at the Lungthu meeting will be doing so in their individual capacity, and KZC shall not be held accountable for the consequences arising from such unilateral decision,” a spokesperson from the KZC told ETV Bharat.

The 10-MLAs from the Kuki Zo community on Tuesday extended their support for the formation of a new government in Manipur.

New Delhi: A day after the BJP and its allies in Manipur collectively announced the name of BJP legislator Yumnam Khemchand Singh as the new Chief Minister, the Kuki Zo Council (KZC) on Wednesday threatened Kuki Zo MLAs to face the consequences for supporting the formation of a new government.

The Kuki Zo council urges all concerned MLAs to respect the collective will, sentiments, unity and political aspirations of the Kuki Zo people.

Following two back-to-back meetings in New Delhi on Tuesday, the BJP and its allies endorsed the name of Yumnam Khemchand Singh as the Legislative party leader in the Manipur Assembly. On Wednesday, Singh and other NDA leaders called on Governor AK Bhalla at Lok Bhavan and staked a claim to form a popular government in Manipur. Significantly, President Droupadi Murmu also revoked the President's Rule in Manipur.

Reiterating its position on the formation of the Government of Manipur, the KZC said that the Kuki Zo people cannot and shall not participate in the formation of the Government of Manipur.

“In the KZC governing council meeting held on December 30, comprising all constituent tribes-apex bodies, and regional organisations, it was unanimously resolved that, in view of the unspeakable atrocities committed against the Kuki Zo people and the enforced physical separation imposed by the Meiteis, the Kuki-Zo people cannot and shall not participate in the formation of the government of Manipur. This collective resolve was further reaffirmed on January 13 at the joint meeting of the Suspension of Operation (SoO)groups, the Kuki Zo Council, and Kuki Zo MLAs, popularly known as the Lungthu meeting, held in Guwahati. The meeting resolved that Kuki Zo people shall not participate in the formation of the Manipur government unless the state and central government provide a clear and written assurance committing to the political demand of the Kuki Zo people,” the spokesperson stated.

The KZC has been demanding a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with a legislature in Manipur.