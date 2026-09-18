Kuki-Zo Forum Seeks Re-Imposition Of President’s Rule In Manipur
Questions were raised over the sequence of administrative and political developments surrounding the appointment of a new adviser (Northeast) by the Centre, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
New Delhi: A day-long conference on the prevailing conflict in Manipur on Friday resulted in the unanimous adoption of a resolution demanding the immediate re-imposition of President’s Rule in the state, alleging that the popular government installed in February this year has failed to maintain law and order and protect civilian lives.
The conference, organised by the Kuki-Zo Women’s Forum, Delhi and NCR, brought together academics, civil society representatives and other stakeholders to deliberate on the continuing violence and the developments following the withdrawal of President’s Rule.
“It’s time for immediate re-imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur. The popular government installed on February 4, 2026, has failed the first duty of any government: the protection of life. Constitutional machinery has broken down again,” the resolution copy in possession of ETV Bharat stated.
The forum further demanded that the Union government resume direct responsibility for the state's administration until Kuki-Zo villages could be effectively protected. Speakers at the conference expressed concern over what they described as a worsening security situation following the restoration of the elected government. They also raised questions over the sequence of administrative and political developments surrounding the appointment of a new adviser (Northeast) by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Professor Robert Thongkholal Haokip of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) referred to the developments following the lifting of President’s Rule on February 4. He said AK Mishra informed Kuki-Zo representatives in New Delhi around the time of the transition that he was making way for a successor.
“Within days, the Ministry of Home Affairs appointed Ajit Lal, a retired 1974-batch IPS officer and former special director of the Intelligence Bureau and chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee, as adviser (Northeast). Lal was given responsibility for the Naga peace talks as well as dialogue with Kuki-Zo groups under the Suspension of Operations framework,” informed Professor Haokip.
Stating that he was not questioning Lal’s service record, Haokip said that today’s meeting sought an explanation from the Union government over what he described as a sequence of events coinciding with renewed attacks on Kuki-Zo civilians.
“We do not litigate any officer’s service record. We record a sequence the Union must explain,” he said, alleging that killings of Kuki-Zo civilians by armed groups had intensified after the appointment. Haokip also questioned whether the ongoing peace process could progress while violence against civilians continued. “If Ajit Lal was appointed to close a Naga deal, that deal cannot be closed over Kuki-Zo graves. If his mandate includes Kuki-Zo talks, then every woman shot in Tamenglong and Noney is a verdict on that mandate,” he said.
The conference also raised allegations against Naga armed groups, including NSCN-IM and ZUF-K, in connection with violence in the State. The conference also highlighted the chronology of events in which 26 people from the Kuki-Zo community were killed between March 11 and September 15.
Chong Haokip, convenor of the Kuki-Zo Women’s Forum, demanded the immediate identification, arrest and prosecution of those allegedly involved in the abductions and killings of Kuki men in Ukhrul.
“The Ministry of Home Affairs must explain what instructions have been given to NSCN-IM since Ajit Lal took charge; why killings of Kuki-Zo civilians by Naga armed gangs intensified after that appointment; and how a Naga peace process is compatible with the abduction of Kuki men in Ukhrul and the murder of unarmed Kuki-Zo women and children in Manipur,” she said. The resolution also called for stronger protection of vulnerable communities and greater accountability for perpetrators of violence.
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