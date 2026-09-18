ETV Bharat / state

Kuki-Zo Forum Seeks Re-Imposition Of President’s Rule In Manipur

New Delhi: A day-long conference on the prevailing conflict in Manipur on Friday resulted in the unanimous adoption of a resolution demanding the immediate re-imposition of President’s Rule in the state, alleging that the popular government installed in February this year has failed to maintain law and order and protect civilian lives.

The conference, organised by the Kuki-Zo Women’s Forum, Delhi and NCR, brought together academics, civil society representatives and other stakeholders to deliberate on the continuing violence and the developments following the withdrawal of President’s Rule.

“It’s time for immediate re-imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur. The popular government installed on February 4, 2026, has failed the first duty of any government: the protection of life. Constitutional machinery has broken down again,” the resolution copy in possession of ETV Bharat stated.

The forum further demanded that the Union government resume direct responsibility for the state's administration until Kuki-Zo villages could be effectively protected. Speakers at the conference expressed concern over what they described as a worsening security situation following the restoration of the elected government. They also raised questions over the sequence of administrative and political developments surrounding the appointment of a new adviser (Northeast) by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Professor Robert Thongkholal Haokip of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) referred to the developments following the lifting of President’s Rule on February 4. He said AK Mishra informed Kuki-Zo representatives in New Delhi around the time of the transition that he was making way for a successor.

“Within days, the Ministry of Home Affairs appointed Ajit Lal, a retired 1974-batch IPS officer and former special director of the Intelligence Bureau and chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee, as adviser (Northeast). Lal was given responsibility for the Naga peace talks as well as dialogue with Kuki-Zo groups under the Suspension of Operations framework,” informed Professor Haokip.