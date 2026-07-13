Kuki-Zo Council Seeks Urgent Intervention Over Fresh Violence In Manipur, Presses Centre For Political Solution
KZC demands time-bound probe into violence, protection of villages, opening of routes, access to healthcare and talks with SoO groups, reports ETV Bharat's Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) on Monday urged the Centre to expedite a political solution for the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur, alleging continuing violence, human rights violations and denial of essential services.
A KZC delegation also held discussions with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in the national capital. It met the MHA interlocutor Ajay Lal and Intelligence Bureau director Mahesh Dixit, where it submitted its concerns over the security situation in Manipur.
The council said it was also likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to press its demands.
"The Kuki-Zo community had suffered extensively during the ethnic conflict that has continued for more than three years. In the last five months we have lost at least 15 Kuki Zo people in the hands of suspected Naga militants," said KZC spokesperson Ginza Vualzong here on Monday.
Since March this year, at least 55 houses in 14 Kuki Zo villages have been burnt down during the ongoing conflict, Ginza said.
He claimed that suspected NSCN (Muivah) and ZUF-K militants are behind the attacks.
Ginza also referred to the killing of three pastors and four other Kuki-Zo civilians in separate incidents, alleging these cases had not received adequate attention.
The Council alleged that Kuki-Zo people continue to face denial of healthcare, disruption of food supplies, restrictions on movement and other essential services. It also accused the authorities of failing to ensure equal justice and protection.
The delegation also alleged discrimination in access to healthcare. It claimed that three injured Kuki-Zo persons taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal in June were allegedly prevented from receiving treatment following protests, forcing security forces to shift them to Churachandpur Medical College Hospital.
"This deeply disturbing incident raises serious concerns about the ability of Kuki-Zo citizens to safely access medical care in public institutions. The inability of injured citizens to receive treatment without fear of intimidation represent a grave violation of constitutional guarantee and basic humanitarian principles," Ginza said.
The Council further alleged that blockades in parts of Senapati and surrounding areas had severely affected the supply of essential commodities to Kuki-Zo inhabited regions, with cooking gas cylinders reportedly costing between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 in some places.
"The Kuki Zo people, particularly those residing in Kangpokpi, Ukhrul and Kamjong districts, continue to face severe hardship due to disruptions in transportation and supply routes," he said.
Stating that the present state government had failed to provide security, the Council said there was "no sense of safety" among Kuki-Zo residents and urged the Centre to intervene directly.
Among its key demands, the KZC sought immediate protection of lives and property, restoration of uninterrupted access to healthcare and essential supplies, protection of vulnerable villages, a time-bound and impartial investigation into all incidents of violence, and the early conclusion of political dialogue with Suspension of Operations (SoO) groups.
It reiterated its demand for a Union Territory with a legislature as a long-term political solution.
It added that the ongoing political dialogue with the Centre was continuing on a monthly basis and expressed hope that the government would act on the grievances raised during Monday's meeting.
The KZC also criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, alleging that it was being used to reinforce the narrative of illegal immigration.
Meanwhile, the Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex socio-political organisation representing the Kuki tribes in the state, also submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlining their demands.
"The Government of India must recognise the gravity of the situation and address not only the immediate security concerns but also the underlying political issues that have emerged from this prolonged conflict," said Kuki Inpi Manipur president Ajang Khongsai to ETV Bharat.
According to Khongsai, the government needs to expedite meaningful political dialogue that addresses the legitimate aspirations of the Kuki-Zo people, including demand for a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with a Legislature.
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