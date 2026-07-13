ETV Bharat / state

Kuki-Zo Council Seeks Urgent Intervention Over Fresh Violence In Manipur, Presses Centre For Political Solution

New Delhi: The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) on Monday urged the Centre to expedite a political solution for the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur, alleging continuing violence, human rights violations and denial of essential services.

A KZC delegation also held discussions with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in the national capital. It met the MHA interlocutor Ajay Lal and Intelligence Bureau director Mahesh Dixit, where it submitted its concerns over the security situation in Manipur.

The council said it was also likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to press its demands.

"The Kuki-Zo community had suffered extensively during the ethnic conflict that has continued for more than three years. In the last five months we have lost at least 15 Kuki Zo people in the hands of suspected Naga militants," said KZC spokesperson Ginza Vualzong here on Monday.

Since March this year, at least 55 houses in 14 Kuki Zo villages have been burnt down during the ongoing conflict, Ginza said.

He claimed that suspected NSCN (Muivah) and ZUF-K militants are behind the attacks.

Ginza also referred to the killing of three pastors and four other Kuki-Zo civilians in separate incidents, alleging these cases had not received adequate attention.

The Council alleged that Kuki-Zo people continue to face denial of healthcare, disruption of food supplies, restrictions on movement and other essential services. It also accused the authorities of failing to ensure equal justice and protection.

The delegation also alleged discrimination in access to healthcare. It claimed that three injured Kuki-Zo persons taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal in June were allegedly prevented from receiving treatment following protests, forcing security forces to shift them to Churachandpur Medical College Hospital.

"This deeply disturbing incident raises serious concerns about the ability of Kuki-Zo citizens to safely access medical care in public institutions. The inability of injured citizens to receive treatment without fear of intimidation represent a grave violation of constitutional guarantee and basic humanitarian principles," Ginza said.