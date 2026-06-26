Kuki-Zo Council Issues Clarification On Chairman's Remarks Over Manipur Killings
The KZC said chairman had expressed sympathy and apologised to bereaved families because the bodies of six victims were recovered from Kuki-Zo people's inhabited areas.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Tezpur: The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) on Friday issued a clarification stating that remarks made by its chairman during a press conference on June 25 regarding the killing of six Naga hostages in Manipur have been misinterpreted as an admission of responsibility by the Kuki-Zo community.
In an official statement, the council said the chairman's expression of regret was made solely on humanitarian and moral grounds and should not be construed as an admission, confession, or acknowledgement that the Kuki-Zo community was responsible for the killings.
The KZC explained that the chairman had expressed sympathy and apologised to the bereaved families because the bodies of the six victims were recovered from areas inhabited by Kuki-Zo people. The council said the gesture reflected compassion and shared human grief rather than any acceptance of collective guilt.
Reiterating its position, the council said no political, social, or community institution representing the Kuki-Zo people had sanctioned, endorsed, or supported the killing of innocent civilians. It maintained that the perpetrators remain unknown and called for a fair, impartial, and credible investigation to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.
The Kuki-Zo Council also urged authorities to ensure equal justice for all victims of the ongoing ethnic conflict, including Kuki-Zo civilians. It called for thorough investigations into all incidents of violence, including attacks on villages, churches, and religious leaders, stating that lasting peace cannot be achieved through selective justice or selective security measures.
(With inputs from Pranab Kumar Das)
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