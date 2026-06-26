ETV Bharat / state

Kuki-Zo Council Issues Clarification On Chairman's Remarks Over Manipur Killings

Tezpur: The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) on Friday issued a clarification stating that remarks made by its chairman during a press conference on June 25 regarding the killing of six Naga hostages in Manipur have been misinterpreted as an admission of responsibility by the Kuki-Zo community.

In an official statement, the council said the chairman's expression of regret was made solely on humanitarian and moral grounds and should not be construed as an admission, confession, or acknowledgement that the Kuki-Zo community was responsible for the killings.

The KZC explained that the chairman had expressed sympathy and apologised to the bereaved families because the bodies of the six victims were recovered from areas inhabited by Kuki-Zo people. The council said the gesture reflected compassion and shared human grief rather than any acceptance of collective guilt.