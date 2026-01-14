Kuki Zo Council Demands For A Separate Administration Under Article 239A Of The Indian Constitution
The Kuki Zo Council said that the people of their community will not return to Imphal or accept a restoration of the pre-conflict status quo.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid hectic parleys over government formation in Manipur, the Kuki Zo Council (KZC) and Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) on Wednesday reiterated their demand for a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with Legislature under Article 239A of the Indian Constitution.
“The Government of India is fully aware that the Kuki-Zo people cannot and will not return to Imphal or accept a restoration of the pre-conflict status quo. Therefore, we earnestly appeal to the Hon’ble Union Home Minister to take cognisance of these grievances with utmost seriousness and to exercise the constitutional authority of the Union Government to expedite political talks with the duly mandated Kuki-Zo representatives—KNO and UPF—for an early, just, and constitutional political solution,” said Henlianthang Thanglet, Chairman of the Kuki-Zo Council, in a memorandum submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah.
Thanglet, in the memorandum, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat, said that for nearly three years, the Kuki-Zo people have endured immense suffering arising from the ethnic conflict with the Meitei community.
“More than 250 innocent Kuki-Zo lives have been lost, over 7,000 houses burnt, 360 places of worship desecrated or vandalised, and more than 40,000 people forcibly displaced from their homes and properties. The Kuki-Zo population has been forcibly driven out of the Imphal Valley, resulting in a complete physical, administrative, and psychological separation between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei peoples. It is widely perceived and documented that elements of the State Government machinery were complicit in, or failed to prevent, these atrocities. Under such circumstances, there exists no scope whatsoever for the Kuki-Zo people to continue under the same administration,” Thanglet said.
Demanding resettlement of Meitei Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in buffer zone areas, Thanglet said, “There are credible reports that Meitei IDPs have been resettled in Torbung of Churachandpur and Serou area of Sugnu, and that attempts have also been made in Doilathabi area—all of which fall within or dangerously close to buffer zones and Kuki-Zo habitations. Such actions are viewed as direct provocations and carry a high potential for renewed conflict.”
He said that the buffer zone was instituted precisely to prevent confrontation and bloodshed. “Any violation, dilution, or selective enforcement of this arrangement undermines public confidence, weakens law and order, and threatens the fragile peace,” he said.
Demanding the protection of the Kuki-Zo land and properties in the Imphal valley, Thanglet said following the outbreak of ethnic violence on May 3, 2023, thousands of Kuki-Zo people were forcibly displaced from the Imphal Valley, leaving behind their lands, houses, and properties.
“There are widespread reports that many of these properties were burnt, looted, destroyed, or illegally occupied, while the remaining properties remain vulnerable to encroachment and unlawful transfer. We earnestly urge the Hon’ble Home Minister to ensure that all Kuki-Zo lands and properties in the Imphal Valley are protected, secured, and preserved, and that no alienation, allotment, or transfer is permitted under any circumstances,” he said.
Meanwhile, AK Mishra, advisor (northeast) in the home ministry, is holding a separate talk with the Suspension of Operations (SoO) groups of different insurgent outfits of the state to ensure a long-lasting peace in Manipur.
It is worth mentioning that the current phase of President’s Rule in Manipur will end on February 13. The President Rule was enforced on February 13 last year following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.