ETV Bharat / state

Kuki Zo Council Demands For A Separate Administration Under Article 239A Of The Indian Constitution

Security personnel stand guard as farmers work in the paddy fields of Waroiching, a sensitive zone along the Kangpokpi–Bishnupur boundary, amid ongoing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities. ( Representational Image/ANI )

New Delhi: Amid hectic parleys over government formation in Manipur, the Kuki Zo Council (KZC) and Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) on Wednesday reiterated their demand for a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with Legislature under Article 239A of the Indian Constitution.

“The Government of India is fully aware that the Kuki-Zo people cannot and will not return to Imphal or accept a restoration of the pre-conflict status quo. Therefore, we earnestly appeal to the Hon’ble Union Home Minister to take cognisance of these grievances with utmost seriousness and to exercise the constitutional authority of the Union Government to expedite political talks with the duly mandated Kuki-Zo representatives—KNO and UPF—for an early, just, and constitutional political solution,” said Henlianthang Thanglet, Chairman of the Kuki-Zo Council, in a memorandum submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah.

Thanglet, in the memorandum, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat, said that for nearly three years, the Kuki-Zo people have endured immense suffering arising from the ethnic conflict with the Meitei community.

“More than 250 innocent Kuki-Zo lives have been lost, over 7,000 houses burnt, 360 places of worship desecrated or vandalised, and more than 40,000 people forcibly displaced from their homes and properties. The Kuki-Zo population has been forcibly driven out of the Imphal Valley, resulting in a complete physical, administrative, and psychological separation between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei peoples. It is widely perceived and documented that elements of the State Government machinery were complicit in, or failed to prevent, these atrocities. Under such circumstances, there exists no scope whatsoever for the Kuki-Zo people to continue under the same administration,” Thanglet said.

Demanding resettlement of Meitei Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in buffer zone areas, Thanglet said, “There are credible reports that Meitei IDPs have been resettled in Torbung of Churachandpur and Serou area of Sugnu, and that attempts have also been made in Doilathabi area—all of which fall within or dangerously close to buffer zones and Kuki-Zo habitations. Such actions are viewed as direct provocations and carry a high potential for renewed conflict.”