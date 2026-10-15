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Kuki Woman Killed, Two Civilians Missing After Suspected Militant Ambush In Manipur

Representational image. ( Getty Images )

By IANS 2 Min Read

Imphal: A middle-aged Kuki tribal woman was killed, and two other civilians went missing after suspected militants ambushed two motorcycles in Manipur's Kamjong district on Thursday evening, officials said.

A police official, quoting local villagers, said that four civilians travelling on two motorcycles to Phaikoh to purchase essential commodities were ambushed between Phaikoh and Molvailup. The woman, identified as Hatneimkim Haokip, died on the spot, while her husband escaped unhurt, the official added. The two other civilians remain missing, and their whereabouts are unknown.

Security personnel, along with villagers, have launched search operations to trace the missing persons. Various organisations, including the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), have strongly condemned the killing.

In a statement, KIM Secretary for Information and Publicity Janghaolun Haokip accused the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) of carrying out the attack and alleged that the outfit had repeatedly targeted defenceless civilians, particularly women and children. Describing the incident as a grave violation of humanitarian principles, he said that the alleged attacks on vulnerable civilians and villagers were unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.