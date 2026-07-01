ETV Bharat / state

Kuki Inpi Manipur Condemns Burning Of Phaimol Village, Seeks Govt Action

Tezpur: Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki tribes, has strongly condemned the alleged burning of Phaimol village in Manipur's Kamjong district, demanding immediate intervention by the Central and state governments.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, KIM alleged that the village was set ablaze by armed cadres of the NSCN-IM and the Shanni Nationalities Army (SNA), an armed group reportedly operating from Myanmar. The organisation described the incident as part of a continuing pattern of attacks on Kuki villages in the hill districts of Manipur.

KIM also raised concerns over the security situation, claiming that the Assam Rifles personnel stationed near the village had vacated the post a day before the alleged arson. The organisation called for an immediate and transparent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Claiming that the burning of Phaimol is not an isolated case, the organisation has listed several Kuki villages in Kangpokpi, Ukhrul and Kamjong districts that had allegedly been attacked or set on fire in 2026.