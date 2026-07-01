Kuki Inpi Manipur Condemns Burning Of Phaimol Village, Seeks Govt Action
Kuki Inpi Manipur alleges several Kuki villages in Kangpokpi, Ukhrul and Kamjong were attacked or set ablaze this year, reports ETV Bharat's Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Tezpur: Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki tribes, has strongly condemned the alleged burning of Phaimol village in Manipur's Kamjong district, demanding immediate intervention by the Central and state governments.
In a press statement issued on Wednesday, KIM alleged that the village was set ablaze by armed cadres of the NSCN-IM and the Shanni Nationalities Army (SNA), an armed group reportedly operating from Myanmar. The organisation described the incident as part of a continuing pattern of attacks on Kuki villages in the hill districts of Manipur.
KIM also raised concerns over the security situation, claiming that the Assam Rifles personnel stationed near the village had vacated the post a day before the alleged arson. The organisation called for an immediate and transparent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Claiming that the burning of Phaimol is not an isolated case, the organisation has listed several Kuki villages in Kangpokpi, Ukhrul and Kamjong districts that had allegedly been attacked or set on fire in 2026.
The organisation further alleged that repeated attacks on civilian settlements indicate a serious security lapse and questioned why NSCN-IM cadres, despite being under a ceasefire agreement with the Government of India, were allegedly involved in such incidents.
KIM also expressed concern over the reported involvement of the SNA, stating that cross-border militant activities from Myanmar pose a significant security challenge. It urged the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of Manipur and security agencies to take decisive steps to protect civilians, strengthen border management and ensure accountability for those responsible.
The allegations levelled by KIM have not been independently verified, and there was no immediate response from the Government of Manipur, Assam Rifles, or the organisations named in the statement at the time of filing this report.
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