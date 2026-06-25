ETV Bharat / state

Kuki Body Apologises For Killing Of Six Naga Hostages

FILE - Bodies, suspected to be of six persons of the Naga community who were abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district on May 13, being brought at JNIMS mortuary, in Imphal, Manipur, early Thursday, June 11, 2026. ( PTI )

Churachandpur: Acknowledging and expressing regret over the killing of six Naga hostages, Kuki Zo Council (KZC) chairman Henlienthang Thanglet on Thursday apologised for the incident and called for an impartial investigation into all acts of violence linked to the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur.

Addressing a press conference at Churachandpur district headquarters, Thanglet said, "I admit the Kuki-Zo people made a grave mistake in killing the six Naga civilians. It was done out of emotion. I strongly condemn it. I am very sorry and apologise on behalf of my people."

KZC spokesperson Ginza Vualzong also called for an impartial investigation into all incidents of violence, including the killing of the Naga hostages, 14 Kuki civilians and the burning of Kuki villages. Six Nagas were taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district on May 13. Their bodies were recovered on June 10 from the vicinity of a Kuki-Zo village.

Kuki organisations have claimed that 14 members of the community were killed and several houses were burnt after clashes broke out between the Kuki and Naga communities in February this year.