Kuki Apex Body Asks 10 MLAs From Community To Boycott Upcoming Manipur Assembly Session
KIM called upon every Kuki-Zo MLA to demonstrate political responsibility and solidarity by strictly adhering to the directive.
By PTI
Published : September 1, 2026 at 3:10 AM IST
Churachandpur: The apex body of the Kuki tribe in Manipur has asked all 10 MLAs from the community to refrain from attending the eighth Assembly session, scheduled to begin on September 2.
In a statement, Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) said the Kuki-Zo people had made their political aspirations clear and that their demand for a separate political administration could not be set aside while normal legislative proceedings resumed.
"The Kuki-Zo people have made their political aspirations clear. Their demand for a separate political administration is not a matter that can be set aside while normal legislative proceedings are resumed as though the prevailing political crisis has been resolved. There can be no return to business as usual without a political solution," it said.
KIM called upon every Kuki-Zo MLA to demonstrate political responsibility and solidarity by strictly adhering to the directive. It also cautioned that any Kuki-Zo MLA who disregarded the directive would be viewed as departing from the community’s collective political position and siding against the legitimate aspirations of the people.
"At this critical juncture, the Kuki-Zo MLAs must stand firmly with their people. Political representation cannot be divorced from the political will of the people," KIM said.
The apex body reiterated that the Kuki-Zo people would not accept any attempt to use participation in the Assembly to project an impression of normalcy or dilute the demand for a political settlement. The Kuki-Zo community has 10 legislators in the 60-member House, including Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and six other BJP MLAs.
Read more