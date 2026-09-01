ETV Bharat / state

Kuki Apex Body Asks 10 MLAs From Community To Boycott Upcoming Manipur Assembly Session

Churachandpur: The apex body of the Kuki tribe in Manipur has asked all 10 MLAs from the community to refrain from attending the eighth Assembly session, scheduled to begin on September 2.

In a statement, Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) said the Kuki-Zo people had made their political aspirations clear and that their demand for a separate political administration could not be set aside while normal legislative proceedings resumed.

"The Kuki-Zo people have made their political aspirations clear. Their demand for a separate political administration is not a matter that can be set aside while normal legislative proceedings are resumed as though the prevailing political crisis has been resolved. There can be no return to business as usual without a political solution," it said.