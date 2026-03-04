ETV Bharat / state

'Kufri Neelkanth' Helps In Stubble Management: Himachal Pradesh Farmers Grow Nutrient-Rich Potatoes

Pankaj Mittal, principal scientist and in-charge of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Sirmaur, said, "ICAR's traditional underground and specialised above-ground potato cultivation technology was introduced at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Dhaula Kuan two years ago. In 2024, it was specifically tested according to local conditions. The 'Kufri Neelkanth' variety was planted at the research farm, and the results were encouraging. Subsequently, demo saplings were planted in the plots of 15 farmers during the Rabi season this year."

The straw-based technology was developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, and the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Sirmaur, located in Dhaulkuan, tested and refined it to suit local conditions, making it available to the farmers. It was demonstrated on the plots of 15 farmers during the Rabi season and are now yielding positive results. Farmers consider this crop as the beginning of a 'Blue Revolution' in the state.

Straw-based technology involves managing agricultural residue through on-field incorporation. The 'Kufri Neelkanth', ready in just 90 days, is known for its high market demand and profitability, and has raised new hopes for natural farming in the state.

Sirmaur: Amidst the ongoing natural farming initiatives in Himachal Pradesh, farmers of Sirmaur district are experimenting with 'Kufri Neelkanth' (blue potato), a specialised nutrient-rich potato variety using straw-based farming technique and harvesting has already begun in many areas.

Mittal explained that in this technique, potato seed tubers are placed on top of the soil, and a layer of paddy straw, approximately one foot thick, is spread over them. The most important thing is that the crop is ready in just two irrigation phases. There's no need for digging. The straw is removed and the potatoes are harvested directly. Labour costs are almost negligible with this technique. Farming using this technique yields a harvest in three months. Around five bighas of stubble can be used to grow potatoes on one bigha of land. This eliminates the need for stubble burning and also helps protect the environment.

Why 'Kufri Neelkanth' Is Special?

This variety of potato is hardy, blight-resistant and offers health benefits compared to normal potato. Its outer layer is thin and blue while golden inside, just like a regular potato but with unique and nutritious.

The specialised potatoes are being experimented on plots of 15 farmers (ETV Bharat)

"The Kufri Neelkanth variety planted at the research farm matures in approximately 90 days. It is rich in antioxidants and has a naturally blue colour due to anthocyanins. This variety has been approved by the Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI), Shimla, specifically for the plains. Most importantly, it is tolerant to late blight, which causes significant damage to potato crops," Mittal said.

According to him, another feature of this farming technology is that potatoes are being cultivated through a natural method, using neither chemical fertilisers nor pesticides. Using excessive chemicals on root and leafy vegetables can be detrimental to health. Potatoes are an essential part of diets among all communities so cultivating them through natural methods is essential, Mittal added.

Plots earmarked for cultivation of Kufri Neelkanth (ETV Bharat)

Atul Dogra, Joint Director of the Agriculture Department, recently inspected the Krishi Vigyan Kendra and farmers' demonstration plots and described this technology as a beneficial initiative. He expressed hope that after seeing visible results, more farmers will adopt this technology. The Agriculture Department and Krishi Vigyan Kendra will work together to implement it on a wider scale.

Support For ATMA Project

Sahib Singh, Director of the Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Sirmaur, said, "If this potato variety receives proper recognition and value in the market, this model could play a significant role in increasing the income of the farmers in the state. This year, many farmers have adopted this variety under natural farming, and initial results are encouraging. However, final results will only be clear after harvesting is complete. Potatoes grown using this method have been found to have higher iron content and improved taste. Farmers are showing immense enthusiasm for this crop."

No digging is required in straw-based farming technique (ETV Bharat)

Many farmers in the plains, including Salwala, Kanshipur, Phulpur, Bhangani, and Baneth in Paonta Sahib tehsil, have adopted this technique. A farmer said that this technology requires no digging and as soon as the stubble is removed, the potatoes growing on the ground are readily available, reducing labour costs and limiting irrigation requirements.

This experiment is being considered a step towards natural farming and sustainable agricultural model in Himachal Pradesh. Stubble, once considered a problem, is now becoming a means of production and 'kufri neelkanth' is not just a crop, but a symbol of a changing agricultural mindset and new direction for environmental balance.