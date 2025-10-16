ETV Bharat / state

Kudumbashree Launches Massive 'Social Seller' Network in Kozhikode, Aims To Empower 25,000 Women

Kozhikode: In a major push to boost sales and provide sustainable income, Kudumbashree, Kerala’s flagship women empowerment programme, is set to deploy over 25,000 'Social Sellers' across Kozhikode district starting November 1. This initiative, part of the 'Swasraya Gramam' (Self-Reliant Village) campaign under the 'Vijnana Keralam' project, is designed to significantly enhance the market reach of Kudumbashree's vast array of products.

Each Area Development Society (CDS) will oversee a network of Social Sellers drawn from Neighbourhood Groups (Ayalkoottams). Crucially, each CDS will also appoint a dedicated 'Swasraya Mentor' to provide leadership and guidance to the sellers.

The Social Sellers will work on a commission basis linked to their sales performance. P.C. Kavitha, Kudumbashree District Mission Coordinator, told ETV Bharat that this new step is expected to provide a steady income to over 25,000 women, contributing directly to poverty eradication and women's economic stability.

Revolutionizing Doorstep Sales

Kudumbashree currently records an impressive monthly turnover ranging from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore in the district. The introduction of the Social Sellers is projected to substantially increase this figure.

While a 'home service' model already exists, the new system streamlines the sales process. Instead of delivering goods upon spontaneous order, Social Sellers will focus on showcasing the products, taking pre-orders using a catalogue and a smartphone, and then arranging for delivery later. This shift from immediate transaction to pre-order management is expected to make the entire process more efficient for both the sellers and the consumers.

Training for the selected members is scheduled to commence shortly, equipping them with the skills to market and distribute products effectively using modern tools.

A Diverse Product Portfolio