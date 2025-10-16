Kudumbashree Launches Massive 'Social Seller' Network in Kozhikode, Aims To Empower 25,000 Women
Training for the selected members is scheduled to commence shortly, equipping them with the skills to market and distribute products effectively using modern tools.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 10:40 PM IST
Kozhikode: In a major push to boost sales and provide sustainable income, Kudumbashree, Kerala’s flagship women empowerment programme, is set to deploy over 25,000 'Social Sellers' across Kozhikode district starting November 1. This initiative, part of the 'Swasraya Gramam' (Self-Reliant Village) campaign under the 'Vijnana Keralam' project, is designed to significantly enhance the market reach of Kudumbashree's vast array of products.
Each Area Development Society (CDS) will oversee a network of Social Sellers drawn from Neighbourhood Groups (Ayalkoottams). Crucially, each CDS will also appoint a dedicated 'Swasraya Mentor' to provide leadership and guidance to the sellers.
The Social Sellers will work on a commission basis linked to their sales performance. P.C. Kavitha, Kudumbashree District Mission Coordinator, told ETV Bharat that this new step is expected to provide a steady income to over 25,000 women, contributing directly to poverty eradication and women's economic stability.
Revolutionizing Doorstep Sales
Kudumbashree currently records an impressive monthly turnover ranging from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore in the district. The introduction of the Social Sellers is projected to substantially increase this figure.
While a 'home service' model already exists, the new system streamlines the sales process. Instead of delivering goods upon spontaneous order, Social Sellers will focus on showcasing the products, taking pre-orders using a catalogue and a smartphone, and then arranging for delivery later. This shift from immediate transaction to pre-order management is expected to make the entire process more efficient for both the sellers and the consumers.
A Diverse Product Portfolio
Kudumbashree's network of over 60,000 manufacturing units in the district produces more than a hundred types of products. The range is incredibly diverse, encompassing:
- Food Products & Powders: Chilli, coriander, turmeric, Sambar, and various meat masalas; flours like rice powder, puttu powder, and wheat atta.
- Ready-to-Eat/Serve: Pickles (mango, lemon, fish, beef), various chips, sharkara varatti, bakery items, chapattis, and nutrient mixes.
- Cleaning & Personal Care: Bath soaps, liquid dishwash, handwash, floor cleaners, cleaning lotions, coconut oil, medicinal hair oils, natural hair wash powders, and anti-dandruff oils.
- Cosmetics & Accessories: Aloe vera gel, face powders, natural face packs, Multani Mitti, beeswax products, essential oils, ladies' garments, handicrafts, and soft-touch sanitary napkins.
The District Coordinator also revealed plans to increase both the number of products and the associated manufacturing units. The successful rollout in Kozhikode is intended to serve as a blueprint for implementation in other districts across Kerala.
Kudumbashree: A Global Model of Empowerment
Established by the Government of Kerala in 1998 under the State Poverty Eradication Mission, Kudumbashree was officially inaugurated by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Operating under the Local Self Government Department, its core objectives were poverty eradication, women's empowerment, and the upliftment of marginalized communities.
Having grown into one of the world's largest women's collectives with over 50 lakh families participating in Kerala, Kudumbashree has gained international acclaim. In 2012, the central government recognized it as a National Resource Organisation to support poverty alleviation efforts in other states. The new Social Seller model further cements Kudumbashree's role as a monumental success story in the socio-economic empowerment of women in India.
