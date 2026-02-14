ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leader Receives Threat Call From International Number In Rajasthan's Kuchaman City

Kuchaman City: Extortion calls from international phone numbers are back to haunt Rajasthan's Kuchaman City which was rocked by the murder of businessman Ramesh Rulaniya last year.

Locals said, threatening voice calls and voice messages from foreign numbers have resumed leaving several businessmen in a state of shock. In the last one week, three residents of the city have received extortion threats via social media platforms. The latest incident occurred on Saturday, when Vijay Singh Palada, a senior and well-known BJP leader from the district, received threats from an international phone number.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mukesh Choudhary said those who received the calls have submitted separate written reports, based on which the matter is being investigated. "In these cases, the callers claimed to be associated with the Rohit Godara and Virendra Charan gangs and demanded money in exchange for 'assistance'. The voice calls and voice messages were made from international numbers," he said. Palada said he has informed the police of the matter and will file a formal report soon.