ETV Bharat / state

KTR, Harish Rao Held During BRS MLAs' March Towards KCR's Farmhouse; Madhu, Naveen Reddy Arrested Over Remarks Against Speaker

After arresting KTR, he was shifted him to Boyenapally police station while Harish Rao was shifted to Jawaharnagar police staton.

Earlier, Congress workers staged a protest outside KCR's residence in Erravalli over alleged derogatory remarks made by BRS MLCs Madhy and Naveen Reddy against Telangana Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Monday.

KTR alleged that people are noticing how democracy is being mocked in the state. He claimed police are facilitating Congress workers to proceed towards KCR's residence while they were being stopped.

Earlier, a scuffle broke out between the BRS activists and the police after they were stopped near Hakimpet.

Hakeempet: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including president KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, were arrested as they headed towards former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's (KCR) farmhouse in Telangana's Erravalli on Tuesday.

After learning about the arrest of the BRS leaders, the party ranks rushed to the respective police stations in large numbers, creating tension.

BRS activists, who had gathered in front of the police stations, demanded immediate release of their leaders and raised slogans against the CM.

Meanwhile, BRS MLC Thatha Madhu was arrested from his residence in New MLA Quarters and MLC Naveen Kumar Reddy was detained in Kokapet on Tuesday morning in connection with a case registered over alleged derogatory comments against the Telangana Speaker.

The case was registered under the SC/ST Atrocities Act based on a complaint filed by Speaker's OSD Pollepally Venkatesham, alleging that they had abused the Speaker by using casteist and vulgar language. Madhu and Reddy were taken to Narayanaguda police station.

The Assembly met in a special session in the afternoon on this issue and the Chief Minister, Congress, BJP, MIM and CPI MLAs condemned the alleged derogatory comments against the Speaker. The Speaker, who was deeply emotional during this debate, broke down in tears.

Expressing his anger over Madhu and Reddy's arrest on his X handle KTR said, "The Congress government, which failed to implement six guarantees and 420 promises, what did it achieve in 1000 days? Arrests and illegal detentions. If promises are to be implemented - BRS party MLCs and MLAs will all come and voluntarily get arrested! We are ready, are you ready?"

KTR further asked as to what action was taken against those who insulted BRS MLAs Sabitha and Sunita on Monday, "If you have even the slightest respect for women - tell us what actions you took against those who tore the clothes off our MLAs Sabitha and Sunita yesterday, tied their necks with a belt, and beat them! Even after the High Court spoke so clearly yesterday, if today you deliberately file fake cases and arrest Tata Madhu garu and Naveen Reddy garu, it shows the respect you have for courts and laws. The people are noticing your diversion politics! Jai Telangana," he posted.