KTDC Hotels Fully Booked Across Kerala Till Early January Amid Holiday Rush

The Christmas vacation in Kerala for schools and colleges in Kerala started on December 23 and will end by the first week of January. Considering this, the demand for accommodation has surged sharply.

Most tourists visiting Kerala, including Malayalis, people from other states, and foreigners, have a strong preference for KTDC’s premium and budget hotels. KTDC hotels offer a distinct 'vibe' that attracts travellers.

Thiruvananthapuram: Rooms in Kerala Tourism Development Corporation's (KTDC) premium and budget hotels are not available across Kerala till the first week of January, as heavy tourist inflow during the Christmas-New Year holiday season has led to full bookings.

KTDC Marketing Manager Rajmohan told ETV Bharat that the unique weather of the season and the long duration of the holidays are the reasons for the widespread booking of KTDC hotels. "Premium hotels such as Kovalam Samudra, Kumarakom Waterscapes, Thiruvananthapuram Mascot, Kochi Bolgatty Island Resort, Thekkady Aranya Nivas, and Munnar Tea County have already had all their rooms booked," Ramhohann said, adding that whether this trend continues after January 2, 2026, will be known in a few days.

All premium KTDC hotels have been fully occupied for nearly 10 days. At Kovalam Samudra, all 64 remium rooms will only become available after January 4, 2026. Thiruvananthapuram Mascot Hotel's 52 premium rooms are almost fully booked, with limited availability on December 28, 2025 and 29, 2025.

At Thekkady Lake Palace, which accommodates only six families, rooms will be available only after January 10, 2026. Thekkady Aranya Nivas has no vacancies till January 5, 2026, while Kumarakom Waterscapes is fully booked till January 6, 2026. Kochi’s Bolgatty Island Resort remains booked till January 8, 2026, and Munnar’s Tea County has nearly complete bookings for January 2026.

Bookings are also complete until January 2, 2026 at KTDC’s budget hotels, including the 28 cottages at Ponmudi Golden Peak, 88 rooms at Hotel Chaitram in Thiruvananthapuram, 34 rooms at Kumarakom Gateway in Thanneermukkom, 44 rooms at Periyar House in Thekkady, 17 rooms at Garden House in Malampuzha, 18 rooms at Pepper Grove in Wayanad, 10 rooms at Folk Land in Parassinikadavu, 22 rooms at Loom Land in Kannur, and 21 rooms at Ripple Land in Alappuzha.

