ETV Bharat / state

KSRTC To Operate 3,000 Special Buses For Dasara, 700 Services Dedicated To Mysuru

File photo of KSRTC buses ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: With crowds heading to Mysuru to witness the 2026 Dasara celebrations, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has planned additional bus services to manage the expected rush during the festival holidays.

KSRTC has announced plans to operate more than 3,000 special buses to various destinations in Karnataka and neighbouring states, with dedicated services for Mysuru and surrounding tourist destinations. The special services are intended to help passengers travelling for the Dasara festivities and those returning to Bengaluru after the holidays.

According to the schedule, more than 3,000 special buses will operate from Bengaluru to various destinations between October 16 and 20. Additional services from different places to Bengaluru will be operated on October 20 and 21 to facilitate the return journey. Passengers can board buses from Kempegowda Bus Station at Majestic, Mysuru Road Satellite Bus Station and the BMTC bus station at Shantinagar. Buses with advance reservations will also operate from Vijay Nagar TTMC, Yeshwanthpur TTMC, Jayanagar TTMC, Banashankari TTMC, Basaveshwaranagar and Domlur bus stations to ease congestion at major terminals. 700 Buses for Mysuru and Nearby Destinations For Mysuru Dasara, KSRTC has earmarked 700 buses, including 300 additional services from Bengaluru's Mysuru Road bus station to Mysuru. Another 400 buses will connect Mysuru with nearby tourist and religious destinations, including Chamundi Hills, KRS and Brindavan Gardens, Srirangapatna, Nanjangud, Madikeri, Mandya, Malavalli, HD Kote, Chamarajanagar, Hunsur, KR Nagar and Gundlupet.