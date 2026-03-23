ETV Bharat / state

KSRTC Swift Bus Skips Stop In Ernakulam, Returns After Protests By Stranded Passengers

Ernakulam: A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Swift bus travelling from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram skipped a designated stop at Perumbavoor, leaving several passengers stranded and triggering protests, official sources said.

The incident took place at around 1 AM when over ten passengers, including seven women with advanced reservations, were waiting at the Perumbavoor bus stand. However, the bus bypassed the stand and proceeded via the MC Road without picking them up.

On realising that the bus had not arrived, the passengers contacted depot officials and later managed to reach the bus crew, who initially refused to turn back, sources said. Following protests by stranded passengers and local residents at the depot, authorities directed the driver and conductor to return immediately. By then, the bus had travelled nearly 40 kilometres and crossed Muvattupuzha.

The bus subsequently retraced its route from Perumbavoor to pick up the waiting passengers before resuming its journey, sources said. They added that the incident led to a heated exchange between the crew and the locals. The incident took place at a time when the Kerala government is implementing major projects to modernise KSRTC.