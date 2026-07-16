ETV Bharat / state

Electricity Office Attacked In Kerala Over Outage During FIFA World Cup Live Telecast

A CCTV footage of an angry mob attacking KSEB office at Annamanada in Thrissur on Thursday ( ETV Bharat )

Thrissur: Tensions flared in Thrissur district after an angry mob allegedly attacked the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) office and the adjoining 33 KV substation at Annamanada following a power outage during the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal match between champions Argentina and England on Thursday morning.

A temporary KSEB employee sustained injuries in the incident and was admitted to hospital.

According to officials, the disruption in power supply occurred shortly before the start at 12.30 AM, triggering anger among local residents. A group of people allegedly entered the Annamanada KSEB office and substation premises and confronted employees over the outage.

The situation soon escalated into violence, with staff members reportedly being verbally abused and physically attacked. Nithin, a temporary employee who was on duty at the substation, suffered injuries in the assault and was later shifted to a private hospital in Mala for treatment.

KSEB officials said CCTV cameras installed at the office and substation captured the incident and that the footage would help police identify those involved in the attack.

The incident has drawn strong condemnation from KSEB employees and staff organisations, who described the trespass into a government facility and assault on employees during duty hours as a serious offence. The electricity board has decided to lodge a formal complaint with the Mala Police seeking strict action against those responsible.

Kerala Grappling With Power Shortage