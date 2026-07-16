Electricity Office Attacked In Kerala Over Outage During FIFA World Cup Live Telecast
Kerala is facing an unprecedented electricity crisis due to rising demand and declining hydroelectric generation
Published : July 16, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Thrissur: Tensions flared in Thrissur district after an angry mob allegedly attacked the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) office and the adjoining 33 KV substation at Annamanada following a power outage during the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal match between champions Argentina and England on Thursday morning.
A temporary KSEB employee sustained injuries in the incident and was admitted to hospital.
According to officials, the disruption in power supply occurred shortly before the start at 12.30 AM, triggering anger among local residents. A group of people allegedly entered the Annamanada KSEB office and substation premises and confronted employees over the outage.
The situation soon escalated into violence, with staff members reportedly being verbally abused and physically attacked. Nithin, a temporary employee who was on duty at the substation, suffered injuries in the assault and was later shifted to a private hospital in Mala for treatment.
KSEB officials said CCTV cameras installed at the office and substation captured the incident and that the footage would help police identify those involved in the attack.
The incident has drawn strong condemnation from KSEB employees and staff organisations, who described the trespass into a government facility and assault on employees during duty hours as a serious offence. The electricity board has decided to lodge a formal complaint with the Mala Police seeking strict action against those responsible.
Kerala Grappling With Power Shortage
The attack comes at a time when Kerala is grappling with a severe power shortage.
Kerala Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph said the state is facing an unprecedented electricity crisis due to a combination of rising demand, reduced availability of power from national power exchanges and declining hydroelectric generation caused by poor rainfall.
The minister appealed to the public to conserve electricity, particularly during night hours, by limiting the use of lights, fans and other appliances to essential needs.
Kerala has already introduced phased power restrictions of up to two hours in certain areas, with partial night-time regulations implemented over the past few days. Officials warned that additional restrictions may become necessary if the present situation continues.
According to KSEB, the state is facing a shortfall of nearly 600 MW in power availability from the central grid. At the same time, water levels in major reservoirs that support Kerala's hydroelectric projects have fallen sharply, forcing the utility to purchase electricity from external sources at significantly higher prices.
Authorities cautioned that unless rainfall improves and power availability stabilises, the state could face further disruptions in the coming weeks.
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