ETV Bharat / state

KRS Warns Of Massive Protest Against Anekal Stadium; Cites Threat to Farmers, Elephants

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) Party on Tuesday opposed the state government's proposed cricket stadium project in Anekal, alleging that it would harm farmers, damage a sensitive ecological zone, and lead to large-scale commercial exploitation of land.

KRS joint secretary Jeevan L said the government plans to construct the stadium on nearly 70 acres at Indluwadi village despite Bengaluru already having an international cricket stadium. He alleged that farmers cultivating the land since 1998 have been denied ownership rights while the government is moving ahead with the project through the Karnataka Housing Board.

"The government is not building the stadium to promote sports. This is a land acquisition plan aimed at commercial activities," Jeevan told ETV Bharat. He questioned why the state government was taking up the project when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) have sufficient resources to build stadiums independently.

Claiming that the proposed site falls within an elephant corridor connecting Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, Jeevan said the matter is already before the Supreme Court and accused the government of proceeding despite the pending case. "This is a sensitive zone. How can the government move forward when the issue is under the consideration of the Supreme Court?" he asked.