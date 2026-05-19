KRS Warns Of Massive Protest Against Anekal Stadium; Cites Threat to Farmers, Elephants
Joint secretary Jeevan L said the government is not building the stadium to promote sports, as the land acquisition plan is aimed at commercial activities
Published : May 19, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) Party on Tuesday opposed the state government's proposed cricket stadium project in Anekal, alleging that it would harm farmers, damage a sensitive ecological zone, and lead to large-scale commercial exploitation of land.
KRS joint secretary Jeevan L said the government plans to construct the stadium on nearly 70 acres at Indluwadi village despite Bengaluru already having an international cricket stadium. He alleged that farmers cultivating the land since 1998 have been denied ownership rights while the government is moving ahead with the project through the Karnataka Housing Board.
"The government is not building the stadium to promote sports. This is a land acquisition plan aimed at commercial activities," Jeevan told ETV Bharat. He questioned why the state government was taking up the project when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) have sufficient resources to build stadiums independently.
Claiming that the proposed site falls within an elephant corridor connecting Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, Jeevan said the matter is already before the Supreme Court and accused the government of proceeding despite the pending case. "This is a sensitive zone. How can the government move forward when the issue is under the consideration of the Supreme Court?" he asked.
According to the KRS leader, the region earlier covered nearly 268 square kilometres, but was reduced to 168 square kilometres in 2016. He alleged that the remaining area has seen rapid commercial development, including resorts, bars, spas, and restaurants, despite environmental concerns and ongoing legal disputes.
KRS also levelled allegations of illegal land acquisition against politicians. Jeevan alleged that senior leaders, including Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy, had acquired large extents of land in the area. He claimed poor farmers were being displaced while influential individuals registered land in their own names.
Questioning the role of money in elections, Jeevan alleged that politicians spend hundreds of crores during polls after acquiring government and common land. "Poor farmers are losing their land while ministers and legislators are becoming landlords," he said.
KRS warned of a major protest if the government fails to withdraw the project. Jeevan said farmers opposing the stadium would mobilise against the proposed inauguration scheduled on May 23.
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