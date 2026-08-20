ETV Bharat / state

'Thank You DC Uncle!' Collector Of Jharkhand's Palamu Gifts Books To Girl Aspiring To Become IAS Officer

Palamu: Kritika, a girl from Jharkhand's Palamu, has emerged as a role model for Gen Alpha in the country. Amidst the student protests, the terms Gen Z and Gen Alpha are trending across the country. However, Kritika did not participate in any protests but simply appealed to Palamu DC Dilip Pratap Singh Shekhawat to help her study and pursue her dream of serving the nation as a bureaucrat.

Her family's financial condition is poor yet she does not want to give up on her dream.

Kritika, a resident of Sudana Bank Colony area in Medininagar, lost her books and belongings in the flood recently. She attended the Palamu DC's public resolution programme on Wednesday. On Thursday, Shekhawat provided Kritika with books to help her prepare for Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance exam. During the meeting, the DC assured Kritika that he would help her with her studies.

Shekhawat spent around 10 minutes interacting with Kritika. Kritika said she wanted to become an IAS officer. Shekhawat told Kritika that he admired her courage and said that becoming an IAS officer requires a lot of hard work and he was willing to help. Shekhawat told Kritika that her first objective must be to enroll in a Navodaya Vidyalaya. He then said that he will send administrative officials to her home to assess the flood damage and provide compensation to her parents as per norms.