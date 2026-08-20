'Thank You DC Uncle!' Collector Of Jharkhand's Palamu Gifts Books To Girl Aspiring To Become IAS Officer
On Thursday, Shekhawat provided Kritika with books, uniforms to help her prepare for Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance exam, reports Neeraj Kumar.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 10:41 PM IST|
Updated : August 20, 2026 at 10:51 PM IST
Palamu: Kritika, a girl from Jharkhand's Palamu, has emerged as a role model for Gen Alpha in the country. Amidst the student protests, the terms Gen Z and Gen Alpha are trending across the country. However, Kritika did not participate in any protests but simply appealed to Palamu DC Dilip Pratap Singh Shekhawat to help her study and pursue her dream of serving the nation as a bureaucrat.
Her family's financial condition is poor yet she does not want to give up on her dream.
Kritika, a resident of Sudana Bank Colony area in Medininagar, lost her books and belongings in the flood recently. She attended the Palamu DC's public resolution programme on Wednesday. On Thursday, Shekhawat provided Kritika with books to help her prepare for Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance exam. During the meeting, the DC assured Kritika that he would help her with her studies.
Shekhawat spent around 10 minutes interacting with Kritika. Kritika said she wanted to become an IAS officer. Shekhawat told Kritika that he admired her courage and said that becoming an IAS officer requires a lot of hard work and he was willing to help. Shekhawat told Kritika that her first objective must be to enroll in a Navodaya Vidyalaya. He then said that he will send administrative officials to her home to assess the flood damage and provide compensation to her parents as per norms.
"Kritika, a Class V student, came to me. She told me that she wanted to study and needed help. She said she did not have the financial resources and pleaded for help, following which the District Education Officer was directed to take action. The girl has been provided with notebooks, books, and study materials for Navodaya Vidyalaya preparation. I salute the girl's spirit and will help her pursue her dream," said Shekhawat.
After receiving the notebooks and notebooks, Kritika greeted the DC with a "Thank you, Sir," and shook his hand. She expressed her desire to emulate "DC Uncle". Kritika's mother works as a domestic help, while her father is unemployed. Their home is located on the banks of the Koel river. A few days ago, the Koel river got flooded, sweeping away all her books and food items.
Kritika said a neighbour advised her to approach the DC. Following this, Kritika approached the DC and asked for help. Kritika said that everything she owned was swept away in the flood.