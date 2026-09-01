Krishna Byre Gowda Conducts 5.30 AM Surprise Waste Inspection, Orders Proper Door-to-Door Collection In Bengaluru North
He directed officials and sanitation workers to ensure regular door-to-door collection of segregated waste and prevent garbage from spilling onto roads.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 10:48 PM IST
Bengaluru: Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda conducted a surprise inspection of solid waste management operations in Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) limits at 5.30 AM.
He directed officials and sanitation workers to ensure regular door-to-door collection of segregated waste and prevent garbage from spilling onto roads.
Accompanied by BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, Byre Gowda began the inspection at the Auto Mustering Point in Mallasandra Ward under Dasarahalli Division. He checked the attendance of drivers and helpers, RFID scanning of waste collection vehicles and their functioning.
At the Mallasandra Pourakarmika Mustering Point, Byre Gowda inspected attendance, uniforms, use of gloves and functioning of sanitation workers. He also interacted with Pourakarmikas and heard their grievances.
The Minister and Commissioner later visited residential areas in Mallasandra to examine door-to-door collection, segregation of wet and dry waste at source, regularity of collection and road cleanliness.
Residents who leave home before the scheduled collection time were advised to keep properly segregated waste outside their gates at a designated place easily accessible to sanitation workers. Wherever possible, waste bags or containers should be hung on gates. Houses without gates should keep them at an elevated place or suitable stand to prevent dogs and other animals from scattering the waste, he said.
"Waste should not be spilled on roads or dumped along roadsides, creating black spots," the Minister instructed. Health Inspectors and Marshals were directed to create awareness among residents and ensure proper compliance.
Byre Gowda also told sanitation workers not to expect residents to personally come out when collection vehicles arrive. "Segregated waste kept outside the house gate must be collected by sanitation staff," he directed.
Vacant sites where garbage and poor maintenance were noticed were also inspected. Officials were asked to issue notices to property owners and ensure that the sites were cleaned.
In Jalahalli Ward, Byre Gowda reviewed household waste collection and directed officials to ensure residents hand over wet and dry waste separately in accordance with prescribed rules.
The Minister and Commissioner subsequently visited Jalavayu Apartments, where they inspected the sewage treatment plant and reviewed the collection, segregation and disposal of solid waste. Apartment representatives were instructed to manage waste according to regulations.
The early-morning inspection covered the entire waste management chain, including mustering points, vehicles, sanitation workers, household collection, segregation, road cleanliness, vacant sites, black spots and apartment waste management. Officials were told to immediately rectify deficiencies and initiate action wherever rules were violated.
Joint Commissioner Mohammad Naeem Momin, Executive Engineer Sachin, DGM Rashmi and other corporation officials and staff accompanied the Minister during the inspection.
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