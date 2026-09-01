ETV Bharat / state

Krishna Byre Gowda Conducts 5.30 AM Surprise Waste Inspection, Orders Proper Door-to-Door Collection In Bengaluru North

Bengaluru: Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda conducted a surprise inspection of solid waste management operations in Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) limits at 5.30 AM.

He directed officials and sanitation workers to ensure regular door-to-door collection of segregated waste and prevent garbage from spilling onto roads.

Accompanied by BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, Byre Gowda began the inspection at the Auto Mustering Point in Mallasandra Ward under Dasarahalli Division. He checked the attendance of drivers and helpers, RFID scanning of waste collection vehicles and their functioning.

At the Mallasandra Pourakarmika Mustering Point, Byre Gowda inspected attendance, uniforms, use of gloves and functioning of sanitation workers. He also interacted with Pourakarmikas and heard their grievances.

The Minister and Commissioner later visited residential areas in Mallasandra to examine door-to-door collection, segregation of wet and dry waste at source, regularity of collection and road cleanliness.

Residents who leave home before the scheduled collection time were advised to keep properly segregated waste outside their gates at a designated place easily accessible to sanitation workers. Wherever possible, waste bags or containers should be hung on gates. Houses without gates should keep them at an elevated place or suitable stand to prevent dogs and other animals from scattering the waste, he said.

"Waste should not be spilled on roads or dumped along roadsides, creating black spots," the Minister instructed. Health Inspectors and Marshals were directed to create awareness among residents and ensure proper compliance.