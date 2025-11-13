Krishi Mela 2025 Opens In Bengaluru: Focus On Sustainable And Profitable Farming Using Research And Innovation In Agriculture
Published : November 13, 2025 at 10:50 PM IST
Bengaluru: Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvaryaswamy called upon farmers to strengthen themselves as agri-entrepreneurs by adopting scientific and low-cost farming methods that offer higher yields and better income. He was speaking after inaugurating the four-day Krishi Mela 2025 at the Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra campus of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru. The event is being held under the theme “Samruddha Krishi – Vikasita Bharata: Soil, Water, and Crops.”
Highlighting the importance of technology and innovation in farming, the minister said, “Such exhibitions are not just showcases; they are platforms for farmers to become self-reliant entrepreneurs.” He said, “Agriculture Must Become a Profitable Profession”. He further noted that UAS Bengaluru has consistently organized meaningful agricultural fairs every year and introduced several improved crop varieties for the benefit of farmers.
“The central and state governments are working together to provide multiple schemes and facilities to help farmers convert agriculture into a sustainable and profitable venture,” he said. Chaluvaryaswamy also mentioned that the Karnataka State Agricultural Produce Processing and Export Corporation (KAPPEC), under the PMFME scheme, has extended a subsidy of Rs 15 lakh each to 5,000 entrepreneurs in the state.
Learning From Global Agricultural Practices
Sharing his recent experience from a visit to the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in Manila, Philippines, the minister said he observed a variety of paddy that withstands 25 to 30 days of continuous rainfall without damage. “Our scientists at Shivamogga University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences are also working on developing such resilient varieties for local conditions,” he added.
He urged farmers to focus on scientific, integrated, and climate-resilient farming. “Universities should extend all possible support to help farmers make agriculture a viable and sustainable profession,” he said.
Recognition for Achievers
During the event, three progressive farmers who made notable contributions to the agricultural sector were honoured with state-level awards.
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, Agriculture Department Secretary S. Selvakumar, UAS Vice-Chancellor S. V. Suresh, Registrar Narayanaswamy, and several board members, including Dr T. K. Prabhakar Shetty, Dr H. L. Harish, B. S. Ullas, Dr Y. N. Shivalingayya Dinesh, and Dr M. Chandregowda, were present at the occasion.
Minister Chaluvaryaswamy concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment: “Our government will continue to support research, innovation, and value addition in agriculture to ensure a better life for farmers.”