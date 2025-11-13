ETV Bharat / state

Krishi Mela 2025 Opens In Bengaluru: Focus On Sustainable And Profitable Farming Using Research And Innovation In Agriculture

Bengaluru: Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvaryaswamy called upon farmers to strengthen themselves as agri-entrepreneurs by adopting scientific and low-cost farming methods that offer higher yields and better income. He was speaking after inaugurating the four-day Krishi Mela 2025 at the Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra campus of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru. The event is being held under the theme “Samruddha Krishi – Vikasita Bharata: Soil, Water, and Crops.”

Highlighting the importance of technology and innovation in farming, the minister said, “Such exhibitions are not just showcases; they are platforms for farmers to become self-reliant entrepreneurs.” He said, “Agriculture Must Become a Profitable Profession”. He further noted that UAS Bengaluru has consistently organized meaningful agricultural fairs every year and introduced several improved crop varieties for the benefit of farmers.

“The central and state governments are working together to provide multiple schemes and facilities to help farmers convert agriculture into a sustainable and profitable venture,” he said. Chaluvaryaswamy also mentioned that the Karnataka State Agricultural Produce Processing and Export Corporation (KAPPEC), under the PMFME scheme, has extended a subsidy of Rs 15 lakh each to 5,000 entrepreneurs in the state.

Learning From Global Agricultural Practices