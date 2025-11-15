ETV Bharat / state

Krishi Bot Wows Farmers At Krishi Mela With Its Lower Cost, Precision Sowing, Higher Efficiency and Tech Features

Bengaluru: The four-day Krishi Mela 2025 opened at the UAS (University of Agricultural Sciences) Bengaluru campus with a special focus on soil, water and crops under the theme Samruddha Krishi – Vikasita Bharata. The event, inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Cheluvaraya Swamy on November 13, brings together farmers, researchers and agri-innovators to explore emerging technologies and practical solutions for the farming sector. The mela will conclude on November 16.

New farm equipment, electric vehicles and mechanised tools form a major part of this year’s exhibition. Many of these machines are designed to reduce labour, improve precision and help farmers shift to sustainable agricultural practices. Visitors are also learning about government schemes, subsidies and support programmes that can make these technologies more accessible.

Lower Costs, Higher Efficiency, & Precision

Krishi Bot, an automatic seed and fertilizer drill demonstrated by its Founder and CEO, Vaibhav Thacker. Introducing the machine to ETV BHarat, Vaibhav said, “The Krishi Bot is designed for crops like millets, pulses, oilseeds and maize. Farmers can even use it for intercropping.”

Thacker explained that the machine allows farmers to adjust seed rates for different crops and maintain uniform sowing depth with its one-foot furrow opener. The machine also applies fertilizer at the same time, which, he said, “saves time and makes the process more efficient for the farmer.”

During the live demonstration, Thacker showed how the bot’s speed could be changed from slow to fast depending on the crop and field conditions. “The speed adjustment helps farmers use the machine across different terrains and for multiple crop varieties,” he added.