Kranti Sena Chief Amit Baghel Arrested In Balodabazar Violence Case

Balodabazar: Police on Wednesday arrested Amit Baghel, founder and president of the Chhattisgarh Kranti Sena in connection with the June, 2024 arson and violence at the Collectorate office here. More than 200 people have been arrested so far in connection with this incident that occurred on June 10, 2024.

It is understood that Baghel was brought to Baladobazar from Raipur jail where he was lodged in another case, and produced in a local court and remanded to two days judicial custody.

Baghel's arrest comes close on the heels of the arrest of the state president of Chhattisgarh Kranti Sena, Ajay Yadav, and the organization secretary, Dinesh Verma in connection with the Balodabazar violence case. Following Baghel's arrest, a large number of police security personnel have been deployed at the Kotwali and Ajak police stations.

13 FIRs Registered