Kranti Sena Chief Amit Baghel Arrested In Balodabazar Violence Case
Baghel was brought from Raipur jail where he was lodged in a separate case and formally arrested in Balodabazar.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Balodabazar: Police on Wednesday arrested Amit Baghel, founder and president of the Chhattisgarh Kranti Sena in connection with the June, 2024 arson and violence at the Collectorate office here. More than 200 people have been arrested so far in connection with this incident that occurred on June 10, 2024.
It is understood that Baghel was brought to Baladobazar from Raipur jail where he was lodged in another case, and produced in a local court and remanded to two days judicial custody.
Baghel's arrest comes close on the heels of the arrest of the state president of Chhattisgarh Kranti Sena, Ajay Yadav, and the organization secretary, Dinesh Verma in connection with the Balodabazar violence case. Following Baghel's arrest, a large number of police security personnel have been deployed at the Kotwali and Ajak police stations.
13 FIRs Registered
Police have registered a total of 13 FIRs in connection with the arson and violence on June 10, 2024 at the Balodabazar Collectorate during which the Superintendent of Police's office was also set on fire. In addition, the joint office and the Tehsil office were vandalized, and several government and private vehicles were also burnt.
The violence erupted after protests by members of the local Satnami community against the alleged desecration of the ‘Jaitkham’, a revered religious symbol among the community. According to officials, the violence and vandalism caused losses of approximately Rs. 12.53 crore.
Several office-bearers associated with Congress, Bhim Army, and Kranti Sena have already been arrested. The police have filed charge sheets in most of the cases. The process of witness testimony has also begun in several cases. Now, with this new arrest, the case has once again become a topic of discussion in administrative and political circles.
Read More: