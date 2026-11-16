ETV Bharat / state

KPSC Recruitment Scam: ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Four, Uncovers Alleged Money Laundering Worth Rs 8.69 Crore

A file photo of the KPSC office in Bengaluru ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint against former Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar, former member B.V. Geetha Shivamurthy, former examination controller Gnanendra Kumar Gangwar and alleged middleman Basavaraj Kannale in connection with the alleged irregularities in a recruitment drive.

The ED filed a prosecution complaint against the four people before a special court in Bengaluru on Monday. The complaint follows an investigation into allegations of question paper leaks, distribution of answer keys to selected candidates and collection of crores of rupees on the promise of securing government jobs. The ED said its investigation had identified alleged proceeds of crime worth Rs 8.69 crore in the case.

The complaint has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the four accused. According to the ED, the alleged proceeds of crime linked to the accused amount to Rs 4.17 crore in the case of Sahukar, Rs 1.48 crore in the case of Geetha, Rs 1.52 crore in the case of Gangwar and Rs 1.52 crore in the case of Kannale. The recruitment scam The investigation stems from allegations of irregularities in the recruitment examination held on 9 January 2026, to fill 400 Veterinary Officer posts in the State Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries. Three FIRs were registered at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station in connection with the alleged malpractice, following which the ED initiated its investigation. According to the ED, the KPSC officials allegedly misused their official positions and collected money from candidates by promising to ensure their selection. The alleged irregularities included leaking question papers containing the correct answers before the examination, distributing separate answer keys to selected candidates and manipulating the merit list. The ED's investigation revealed that Gangwar, who was then the examination controller, allegedly copied the final draft of the question paper along with the correct answers and transferred it to Kannale through a pen drive. Kannale allegedly took printouts of the question papers and distributed them to candidates at villas on the outskirts of Bengaluru a day before the examination. Searches, Arrests And Attachment Of Properties Earlier, the ED conducted searches at 37 locations, including the KPSC office, as part of the investigation.