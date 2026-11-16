KPSC Recruitment Scam: ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Four, Uncovers Alleged Money Laundering Worth Rs 8.69 Crore
The probe agency filed the complaint against the former KPSC Chairman, former member, former exam controller and an alleged middleman.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint against former Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar, former member B.V. Geetha Shivamurthy, former examination controller Gnanendra Kumar Gangwar and alleged middleman Basavaraj Kannale in connection with the alleged irregularities in a recruitment drive.
The ED filed a prosecution complaint against the four people before a special court in Bengaluru on Monday. The complaint follows an investigation into allegations of question paper leaks, distribution of answer keys to selected candidates and collection of crores of rupees on the promise of securing government jobs. The ED said its investigation had identified alleged proceeds of crime worth Rs 8.69 crore in the case.
The complaint has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the four accused. According to the ED, the alleged proceeds of crime linked to the accused amount to Rs 4.17 crore in the case of Sahukar, Rs 1.48 crore in the case of Geetha, Rs 1.52 crore in the case of Gangwar and Rs 1.52 crore in the case of Kannale.
The recruitment scam
The investigation stems from allegations of irregularities in the recruitment examination held on 9 January 2026, to fill 400 Veterinary Officer posts in the State Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries. Three FIRs were registered at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station in connection with the alleged malpractice, following which the ED initiated its investigation.
According to the ED, the KPSC officials allegedly misused their official positions and collected money from candidates by promising to ensure their selection.
The alleged irregularities included leaking question papers containing the correct answers before the examination, distributing separate answer keys to selected candidates and manipulating the merit list.
The ED's investigation revealed that Gangwar, who was then the examination controller, allegedly copied the final draft of the question paper along with the correct answers and transferred it to Kannale through a pen drive.
Kannale allegedly took printouts of the question papers and distributed them to candidates at villas on the outskirts of Bengaluru a day before the examination.
Searches, Arrests And Attachment Of Properties
Earlier, the ED conducted searches at 37 locations, including the KPSC office, as part of the investigation.
Kannale was arrested on September 17, Gangwar on September 18, and Sahukar and Geetha on October 6.
Sahukar, Gangwar and Kannale are currently in judicial custody. The ED had also provisionally attached properties worth Rs 1.22 crore belonging to the accused on 13 November.
The agency said its investigation was continuing to establish the role of other KPSC officials and intermediaries who may have been involved in the alleged recruitment irregularities.
Alleged Manipulation In KAS Exam
The ED's statement also refers to alleged manipulation in the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) examination. According to the investigation, acting on Sahukar's instructions, Gangwar allegedly provided answer keys for six candidates to Geetha. In return, there was reportedly an assurance that a candidate favoured by them would receive higher marks in the KAS interview.
The ED alleged that Sahukar received Rs 10 lakh out of an agreed amount of Rs 20 lakh from one candidate. Geetha allegedly demanded Rs 40 lakh from another candidate and received Rs 20 lakh in cash in her car on 8 January.
The agency further stated that the money allegedly collected through these activities was routed through various bank accounts, the Om Lakshmi Souharda Cooperative Society in Bhalki, Bidar district, Basavaraj Kannale's Bhagwati Enterprises and accounts belonging to associates.
Gangwar allegedly received around Rs 1.52 crore from Kannale. The ED claimed that Gangwar used Rs 52.30 lakh to purchase gold jewellery in the name of his prospective wife. Payments amounting to Rs 13.31 lakh towards air travel expenses were also allegedly made through third-party accounts.
The ED further alleged that Sahukar had kept Rs 3.99 crore in cash with a real estate businessman between August and December 2025. The agency claimed that an additional amount of Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore had previously been kept in a similar manner.
According to the investigation, there were plans to transfer the money to Geetha and her daughter and use it to construct a school, convention hall and restaurant on land at Madraki village in Shahapur taluk.
The ED also alleged that Rs 1 crore had been transferred in the names of Geetha and her daughter by showing it as an unsecured loan. However, the agency said there was no loan agreement, security or repayment arrangement to support the transaction.
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