KPP Warns Central, State Govts Of Movement For Kamtapur State In North Bengal

Jalpaiguri: The Kamtapur Progressive Party (Adhir Barman faction) on Saturday gave an ultimatum to both the Central and state governments that it will extend support in the upcoming Assembly elections only if the promise of a separate state is fulfilled.

"If the Central or state government does not accept our demand for the recognition of the Kamtapur state and language in North Bengal before the next assembly elections, there will be a bigger movement against BJP MPs and MLAs. BJP's jumping on the soil of North Bengal will be stopped," it warned. It even threatened to field separate candidates in each assembly constituency if the demands are not met.

Since the 1990s, there has been a movement in North Bengal for the recognition of a separate Kamtapur state and the Kamtapuri language, leading to the formation of the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) to achieve the aim. An armed movement was also organised to press for the demand. With the past experience of various political parties supporting their demand ahead of every election and setting aside the matter afterwards, the KPP this time has launched the campaign in full swing.

KPP secretary Santosh Kumar Roy said, "Our demands are not being met time and again. If we see no positive step by November, we will launch a continuous movement. In that, houses of BJP MPs and MLAs of North Bengal will be gheraoed. They are vocal about our demand ahead of every election, but do nothing after the polling is over. This time, we will not let it happen again and are going to launch a movement."