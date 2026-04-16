ETV Bharat / state

Congress High Command Will Decide On Kerala CM Candidate, Leaders Should Not Speculate: KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph

Thiruvananthapuram: The chief minister candidate of the Congress-led United Democratic Front will be decided by the party high command once the results of the Assembly elections are announced on May 4, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph said on Thursday.

He urged senior leaders of his party to refrain from speculating on the CM name, pointing out that this was not the right time for such discussions. He said that such public expression of their views would create discontent among the people who expect unity in the Congress.

"This is not the right time to make such views public. My humble request to everyone in the party is to remain silent and be patient till the results come and the high command takes a decision," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress MP K Sudhakaran praised AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, highlighting his organisational strength and growing influence in Kerala politics, even as party leaders steered clear of discussing the chief ministerial candidate ahead of the results.

Sudhakaran’s remarks came in a Facebook post, accompanied by a photograph with Venugopal, and were widely seen as a strong endorsement of the AICC general secretary. Though he stopped short of explicitly projecting him as a chief ministerial candidate, the post has fuelled speculations within the party.

Senior Congress leader and former KPCC president K Muraleedharan had also said that it was inappropriate for party leaders to make comments or social media posts supporting anyone as chief ministerial candidate at this stage.