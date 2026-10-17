Keralam: Kozhikode Woman Loses Rs 1.35 Crore In 'Digital Arrest' Scam
Those targeted by cyber fraud should contact the national cybercrime helpline 1930 and report it to the official cybercrime reporting portal.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Kozhikode: A middle-aged woman in Kozhikode has allegedly been cheated of ₹1.35 crore by cybercriminals posing as Mumbai Crime Branch officials in a ‘digital arrest’ scam. The Kozhikode Cyber Crime Police have launched an investigation into the fraud.
According to police, the fraudsters contacted the homemaker through a WhatsApp call on September 22 and claimed that a SIM card had been fraudulently obtained using her Aadhaar details to carry out financial crimes. One of the callers identified himself as a Mumbai Crime Branch official and told her that she was under investigation in a money laundering case.
The scammers subsequently contacted the woman through WhatsApp video calls using two mobile numbers. They allegedly threatened her with arrest and claimed that suspicious funds had been deposited into her bank account.
According to Kozhikode Cyber Crime Police Inspector Aneesh V, the fraudsters kept the woman under pressure through repeated calls until October 15. They allegedly persuaded her to transfer her money to the Reserve Bank of India for verification, promising that the amount would be returned with interest after the process was completed.
Trusting their claims, the woman transferred a total of ₹1,35,14,000 through 13 transactions from three bank accounts, police said.
She approached the Kozhikode Cyber Crime Police after becoming suspicious of the prolonged procedure. Investigators are examining the three bank accounts from which the money was transferred and tracing the two mobile numbers allegedly used by the fraudsters. The police have also sought assistance from their Mumbai counterparts to identify the suspects.
What Is a ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam?
In digital arrest scams, fraudsters impersonate police officers or officials of central investigating agencies and threaten victims with arrest or legal action. They may share forged identity cards and fabricated documents to make their claims appear genuine.
Victims are often pressured into remaining on video calls for extended periods and are told not to contact family members or other people. Fraudsters may then persuade them to transfer money under the pretext of verification, investigation or clearing their names.
Police have urged the public to remain cautious when receiving calls from unknown numbers and not to trust people claiming to represent the CBI, Customs or other law enforcement agencies without independent verification. Citizens should never transfer money on the instructions of unknown callers or share bank details and one-time passwords (OTPs).
Also read
Fugitive In 2023 MDMA Smuggling Case Brought To Keralam From Abu Dhabi
Synagogue Arson: Keralam Police Probe ‘Boss’ Who Paid Accused in Cryptocurrency