ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: Kozhikode Woman Loses Rs 1.35 Crore In 'Digital Arrest' Scam

Kozhikode: A middle-aged woman in Kozhikode has allegedly been cheated of ₹1.35 crore by cybercriminals posing as Mumbai Crime Branch officials in a ‘digital arrest’ scam. The Kozhikode Cyber Crime Police have launched an investigation into the fraud.

According to police, the fraudsters contacted the homemaker through a WhatsApp call on September 22 and claimed that a SIM card had been fraudulently obtained using her Aadhaar details to carry out financial crimes. One of the callers identified himself as a Mumbai Crime Branch official and told her that she was under investigation in a money laundering case.

The scammers subsequently contacted the woman through WhatsApp video calls using two mobile numbers. They allegedly threatened her with arrest and claimed that suspicious funds had been deposited into her bank account.

According to Kozhikode Cyber Crime Police Inspector Aneesh V, the fraudsters kept the woman under pressure through repeated calls until October 15. They allegedly persuaded her to transfer her money to the Reserve Bank of India for verification, promising that the amount would be returned with interest after the process was completed.

Trusting their claims, the woman transferred a total of ₹1,35,14,000 through 13 transactions from three bank accounts, police said.

She approached the Kozhikode Cyber Crime Police after becoming suspicious of the prolonged procedure. Investigators are examining the three bank accounts from which the money was transferred and tracing the two mobile numbers allegedly used by the fraudsters. The police have also sought assistance from their Mumbai counterparts to identify the suspects.