ETV Bharat / state

Kerala School Students Introduce 'Bio Weave' To Map, Safeguard Local Plant Species

Kozhikode: On the occasion of World Environment Day, three Class X students from Government Higher Secondary School, Balussery in Kozhikode district in Kerala, have introduced an innovative, AI-powered initiative named 'bio weave' to map and safeguard local plant species in residential zones.

Developed by Avani Chandra, Janvi K Ullas and Shiva Priya, the project has earned national recognition from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI).

While the typical approach to World Environment Day involves planting saplings that are often left neglected, this initiative focuses on recognising, documenting and protecting the existing flora in our immediate surroundings. The core objective of Bio Weave is to document environmental resources with active community participation.

The students are currently developing a dedicated mobile application designed exclusively for environmental mapping. Through this app, individuals can catalogue local biodiversity by uploading photographs of plants, grasses and trees from their localities alongside AI-generated descriptions.

The application integrates GPS tracking to digitally record the precise location of each plant, creating a reliable geographical database. This localised data mapping makes it easy to analyse and compare variations in biodiversity across different neighbourhoods.

In addition to scientific data, the platform allows users to log traditional, community-based knowledge regarding nature conservation. The project is being shaped under the guidance of UK Shajil, a biology teacher at the school and a recipient of the 2021 State School Teacher Award, with technical assistance provided by K Varun from the UL Space Club.