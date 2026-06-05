Kerala School Students Introduce 'Bio Weave' To Map, Safeguard Local Plant Species
The AI-powered project has earned national recognition from the Zoological Survey of India.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 9:21 PM IST
Kozhikode: On the occasion of World Environment Day, three Class X students from Government Higher Secondary School, Balussery in Kozhikode district in Kerala, have introduced an innovative, AI-powered initiative named 'bio weave' to map and safeguard local plant species in residential zones.
Developed by Avani Chandra, Janvi K Ullas and Shiva Priya, the project has earned national recognition from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI).
While the typical approach to World Environment Day involves planting saplings that are often left neglected, this initiative focuses on recognising, documenting and protecting the existing flora in our immediate surroundings. The core objective of Bio Weave is to document environmental resources with active community participation.
The students are currently developing a dedicated mobile application designed exclusively for environmental mapping. Through this app, individuals can catalogue local biodiversity by uploading photographs of plants, grasses and trees from their localities alongside AI-generated descriptions.
The application integrates GPS tracking to digitally record the precise location of each plant, creating a reliable geographical database. This localised data mapping makes it easy to analyse and compare variations in biodiversity across different neighbourhoods.
In addition to scientific data, the platform allows users to log traditional, community-based knowledge regarding nature conservation. The project is being shaped under the guidance of UK Shajil, a biology teacher at the school and a recipient of the 2021 State School Teacher Award, with technical assistance provided by K Varun from the UL Space Club.
According to Shajil, the project will initially gather data through localised surveys conducted in collaboration with local self-government bodies and government departments before expanding to wider public participation.
Analysing this compiled data will help communities measure the intensity of environmental degradation caused by unplanned human intervention and formulate targeted conservation policies. The Bio Weave platform, alongside an environmental relationship-mapping tool called 'Biograph,' recently won third place in a competitive national hackathon.
Organised by the Zoological Survey of India to mark its 111th Foundation Day, the 111-hour 'National Traditional Knowledge and Biodiversity Conservation Hackathon' featured researchers, scientists, and professionals from across the country.
In a highly competitive field, a team from an engineering college in Karnataka secured the first prize, a research scientist took second place, and these Class X school students made a remarkable achievement by capturing third place.
Shajil noted that this foundational project will assist high school students as they transition into higher education and pursue advanced field research.
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