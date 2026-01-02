ETV Bharat / state

Kozhikode Man Gifts Land To Poor Family As New Year Gesture

Kozhikode: The New Year often brings resolutions and wishes. But for one family in Kozhikode, it brought land, dignity, and the possibility of a home. Korammankandi Anthru of Kozhukallur, Meppayyur, gifted four cents of land to a struggling family that had long been denied for their right of dignity.

The beneficiary family from Narakkode, with three young children, has been living on the edge and struggling to meet even basic needs. The land, located near the historic Kozhukallur Kokarni Temple, is more than just a plot as it gives the family their safety, dignity and a future.

This is not the first time that Anthru has extended help. In January 2022, he donated 21 cents of land to four families on the occasion of his daughter's wedding. It was his daughter, Shehna Sherin, who wanted to celebrate her special day with a positive contribution to the people around her.

As of now, two homes are under construction on the donated land. The construction was though delayed, initially due to road access, however, Anthru ensured that the work would be completed this year. "We won't take anything with us when we leave this world. What matters is helping the poor while we are alive," Anthru said.

The land documents were handed over to the new owners in the presence of Kozhikode District Panchayat Member Muneer Eravat, Meladi Block Panchayat Vice President N. M. Damodaran, Meppayyur Grama Panchayat Member K. T. Vinodhan, and charity worker K. Impichyali.