Kozhikode Family Celebrates Abdul El-Sayed's US Election Victory, Wife Has Kerala Roots Too
Dr Sarah Jukaku, the wife of El-Sayed, is the niece of Kozhikode-based businessman Jukaku Abdul Majeed, reports K Saseendran
Published : November 6, 2026 at 10:52 PM IST
Kozhikode: Abdul El-Sayed, a newly elected senator of the United States, has a connection to Kerala. Sayed, who was born and brought up in the US and won the US Midterm Elections, is now making headlines for his distant connection to Indian roots, as his wife, Dr Sarah Jukaku, is the niece of Kozhikode-based businessman Jukaku Abdul Majeed.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Majeed said he spoke to Sarah a week before the polls and that she was doubtful about the victory. Majeed, who has been living in the city for over five decades, runs several businesses, including a Jawa Motors dealership. His brother, Tayyib Jukaku, moved to the United States in 1972. Tayyib has five children, with Dr Sarah Tayyib Jukaku being the youngest.
Sarah and Abdul El-Sayed met while studying at the University of Michigan and got married when she was 19. Both are trained medical doctors, and the couple has two daughters. El-Sayed has also been involved in public health initiatives and social work for working-class and marginalised communities.
Apart from her family's connection to Kerala, Sarah also has roots in Karnataka.
Her father, Dr Jukaku Tayyib, was born and raised in Bhatkal. He completed his medical degree at Bangalore Medical College in 1976 before moving to the United States.
Sarah's grandfather, Jukaku Shamsuddin, also had a political background. He served as Karnataka's Deputy Finance Minister during the tenure of B.D. Jatti as Chief Minister.
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