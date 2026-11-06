ETV Bharat / state

Kozhikode Family Celebrates Abdul El-Sayed's US Election Victory, Wife Has Kerala Roots Too

Kozhikode Family Celebrates Abdul El-Sayed's US Election Victory, Wife Has Kerala Roots ( ETV Bharat )

Kozhikode: Abdul El-Sayed, a newly elected senator of the United States, has a connection to Kerala. Sayed, who was born and brought up in the US and won the US Midterm Elections, is now making headlines for his distant connection to Indian roots, as his wife, Dr Sarah Jukaku, is the niece of Kozhikode-based businessman Jukaku Abdul Majeed.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Majeed said he spoke to Sarah a week before the polls and that she was doubtful about the victory. Majeed, who has been living in the city for over five decades, runs several businesses, including a Jawa Motors dealership. His brother, Tayyib Jukaku, moved to the United States in 1972. Tayyib has five children, with Dr Sarah Tayyib Jukaku being the youngest.