ETV Bharat / state

Kozhikode-Bound Air Arabia Flight From Sharjah Makes Emergency Landing In Kochi

Kochi: An Air Arabia flight from Sharjah to Kozhikode made an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport following a technical snag early Saturday morning, officials said.

According to a spokesperson, all 170 passengers, nine children, and the crew members on board are completely safe. “A technical failure in the aircraft's engine reverse-thrust system necessitated an emergency landing,” the spokesperson said.

Considering the tabletop runway at the Kozhikode airport, a malfunction in the reverse thrust system, which helps reduce speed, could have led to a major accident, prompting the authorities to urgently divert the flight to the safer Kochi airport.

As soon as the message from the pilot regarding the technical snag was received, a high alert was issued at the airport, the spokesperson said. Strictly adhering to safety protocols, a local standby was declared at the airport at 3.19 am.