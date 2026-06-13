Kozhikode-Bound Air Arabia Flight From Sharjah Makes Emergency Landing In Kochi
After ensuring that it was completely airworthy, the flight departed from Kochi for the Kozhikode international airport.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
Kochi: An Air Arabia flight from Sharjah to Kozhikode made an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport following a technical snag early Saturday morning, officials said.
According to a spokesperson, all 170 passengers, nine children, and the crew members on board are completely safe. “A technical failure in the aircraft's engine reverse-thrust system necessitated an emergency landing,” the spokesperson said.
Considering the tabletop runway at the Kozhikode airport, a malfunction in the reverse thrust system, which helps reduce speed, could have led to a major accident, prompting the authorities to urgently divert the flight to the safer Kochi airport.
As soon as the message from the pilot regarding the technical snag was received, a high alert was issued at the airport, the spokesperson said. Strictly adhering to safety protocols, a local standby was declared at the airport at 3.19 am.
Considering the severity of the malfunction, a full emergency was declared at 3.34 am to ensure the complete readiness of all emergency rescue services at the airport. All security departments, including the fire force, medical team, and CISF, were stationed near the runway.
After moments of anxiety, the Air Arabia flight G9 454 landed safely at the Kochi airport at 3.38 am. The aircraft was then safely moved to the pre-designated parking bay. Immediately after the flight touched down on the runway, security officials conducted detailed inspections. Following the successful completion of all safety checks, the emergency at the airport was withdrawn at 3.45 am.
The emergency landing and its aftermath did not affect the other daily operations and flight services at the Kochi airport. All other services operated exactly on time. The necessary basic facilities for the passengers were arranged at the airport.
The technical experts from Air Arabia thoroughly inspected and resolved the malfunction in the aircraft's engine reverse thrust system. After ensuring that it was completely airworthy, the flight departed from Kochi to the Kozhikode international airport at 7.15 am.
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