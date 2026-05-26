Kozhikode’s Abdul Rahim Released From Saudi Prison After 20 Years; Return To India Expected Soon
Rahim had been convicted in the death case of a 15-year-old Saudi boy, the son of his sponsor Faiz Abdullah Abdur Rahman Al-Shahri.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 10:55 PM IST
Kozhikode: Abdul Rahim, a native of Farooq in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, has been released from a prison in Saudi Arabia after spending nearly 20 years behind bars.
According to Ashraf Vengat of the Rahim Release Action Group, Saudi authorities have signed Rahim’s exit visa and issued the official exit order. They cleared the way for his return to India.
Ashraf said Rahim is expected to return home after completing immigration formalities, which may take some time. Rahim’s 20-year prison sentence officially ended on May 20, and his family had been hoping he would be able to leave for India soon after the legal process was completed.
Back in Kozhikode, Rahim’s mother Fatima along with the family members is waiting for his arrival.
“Fatima has only one wish to see her son before she dies,” Ashraf Vengat said.
Rahim had been convicted in the death case of a 15-year-old Saudi boy, the son of his sponsor Faiz Abdullah Abdur Rahman Al-Shahri. In the public rights case, the Riyadh Criminal Court sentenced him to 20 years in prison.
Saudi government institutions in Riyadh began observing Eid al-Adha holidays from May 21, which delayed the final procedures slightly.
Rahim’s death sentence in the case was overturned by a Riyadh court on July 2, 2024, after years of legal efforts and intervention.
He had travelled to Riyadh in November 2006 on a house driver visa in search of work. Within a month of his job, he was arrested on December 26, 2006, and remained imprisoned since then.
After years of negotiations, the family of the deceased Saudi boy informed the Riyadh Criminal Court that they were willing to pardon Rahim. The court then ordered the cancellation of his death sentence.
The Saudi family accepted diya (blood money) worth Rs 34.35 crore that was raised through donations from well-wishers from different parts of the world.
Despite the death sentence being overturned, the legal proceedings continued to face repeated delays as the case was reportedly postponed more than ten times for further review of the original case diary.
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