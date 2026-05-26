ETV Bharat / state

Kozhikode’s Abdul Rahim Released From Saudi Prison After 20 Years; Return To India Expected Soon

Kozhikode: Abdul Rahim, a native of Farooq in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, has been released from a prison in Saudi Arabia after spending nearly 20 years behind bars.

According to Ashraf Vengat of the Rahim Release Action Group, Saudi authorities have signed Rahim’s exit visa and issued the official exit order. They cleared the way for his return to India.

Ashraf said Rahim is expected to return home after completing immigration formalities, which may take some time. Rahim’s 20-year prison sentence officially ended on May 20, and his family had been hoping he would be able to leave for India soon after the legal process was completed.

Back in Kozhikode, Rahim’s mother Fatima along with the family members is waiting for his arrival.

“Fatima has only one wish to see her son before she dies,” Ashraf Vengat said.

Rahim had been convicted in the death case of a 15-year-old Saudi boy, the son of his sponsor Faiz Abdullah Abdur Rahman Al-Shahri. In the public rights case, the Riyadh Criminal Court sentenced him to 20 years in prison.