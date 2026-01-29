Kotputli-Behror Gears Up For 17th Annual 'Lakkhi Mela'
About 651 quintals of churma prepared with the help of a bulldozer and a thresher will be offered this year at the Chapala Bhairuji temple.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
Kotputli-Behror: Preparations are in the last leg for the 17th annual 'Lakkhi Mela' at the famous Chapala Bhairuji temple, nestled in the Aravalli hills of Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district. A mix of devotion and enthusiasm prevails throughout the region for the much-awaited fair, set be held on January 30.
Rohitash, a member of the fair organising committee, said everyone has been working day and night over the past month to prepare for the community feast, where food is prepared for lakhs of devotees by more than 5,000 volunteers, and other arrangements. This year, 651 quintals of churma (a sweet dish) will be offered at the temple, he added.
"This humongous quantity of churma is prepared with the help of a bulldozer and a thresher. Baked dough balls are put into a thresher for grinding to prepare a large mound of churma. Ingredients like Ghee, sugar, cashews, almonds and raisins are added to it and mixed with the help of a bulldozer. The prepared mixture is then loaded into large tractor trolleys for taking to the temple," he added.
On the inaugural day, a grand Kalash Yatra (procession with sacred pots) will be organised in the morning, where thousands of women devotees will participate in traditional attire. Preparations are also being made for a floral shower at the temple from a helicopter. The 'Lakkhi Mela' will be hosted in the temple surroundings, spanning several kilometres.
Rohitash said a 100-meter-long fire pit is used for cooking food for devotees. "About 450 quintals of cow dung cakes are used as fuel. Additionally, 150 quintals of flour, 100 quintals of semolina, 35 quintals of ghee, 130 quintals of sugar, 10 quintals of mawa, three quintals of almonds, three quintals of cashews, three quintals of raisins, 100 quintals of milk-flour mixture, 80 quintals of milk and yoghurt are used. For the lentil dish, 40 quintals of lentils, 20 barrels of mustard oil, two quintals of green chillies, a quintal of coriander leaves, 60 kg of red chilli powder, 60 kg of turmeric and 40 kg of cumin seeds are used. The fair committee has arranged for 5,000 local volunteers, including 3,000 male workers, more than 500 women volunteers, and 25 water tankers," he added.
