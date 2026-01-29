ETV Bharat / state

Kotputli-Behror Gears Up For 17th Annual 'Lakkhi Mela'

Kotputli-Behror: Preparations are in the last leg for the 17th annual 'Lakkhi Mela' at the famous Chapala Bhairuji temple, nestled in the Aravalli hills of Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district. A mix of devotion and enthusiasm prevails throughout the region for the much-awaited fair, set be held on January 30.

Rohitash, a member of the fair organising committee, said everyone has been working day and night over the past month to prepare for the community feast, where food is prepared for lakhs of devotees by more than 5,000 volunteers, and other arrangements. This year, 651 quintals of churma (a sweet dish) will be offered at the temple, he added.

"This humongous quantity of churma is prepared with the help of a bulldozer and a thresher. Baked dough balls are put into a thresher for grinding to prepare a large mound of churma. Ingredients like Ghee, sugar, cashews, almonds and raisins are added to it and mixed with the help of a bulldozer. The prepared mixture is then loaded into large tractor trolleys for taking to the temple," he added.