Bajrang Dal, VHP Activists Stage Protest In Uttarakhand's Kotdwar Over Name Of Clothing Store

Pauri: Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists on Saturday staged a protest at Kotdwar demanding a trader to change the name of his shop.

The incident that sparked an argument between Bajrang Dal activists and a trader who owns a clothing store called 'Baba Collections' occurred on January 26. A few Bajrang Dal members objected to the name of the shop located on Patel Marg in Kotdwar.

They said the word 'Baba' is associated with local religious beliefs and is synonymous with Siddhabali Baba, a resident of the area. The activists alleged that the shop's name could hurt locals' religious sentiments.

They demanded that the shop's name be changed and this sparked an argument, a video of which went viral on social media. After a few days of lull, activists of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad from Dehradun arrived in Kotdwar and staged a protest demanding the trader and the administration to change the name of the shop.