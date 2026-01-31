Bajrang Dal, VHP Activists Stage Protest In Uttarakhand's Kotdwar Over Name Of Clothing Store
The activists said the name of the shop could hurt religious sentiments of locals.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 9:53 PM IST
Pauri: Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists on Saturday staged a protest at Kotdwar demanding a trader to change the name of his shop.
The incident that sparked an argument between Bajrang Dal activists and a trader who owns a clothing store called 'Baba Collections' occurred on January 26. A few Bajrang Dal members objected to the name of the shop located on Patel Marg in Kotdwar.
They said the word 'Baba' is associated with local religious beliefs and is synonymous with Siddhabali Baba, a resident of the area. The activists alleged that the shop's name could hurt locals' religious sentiments.
They demanded that the shop's name be changed and this sparked an argument, a video of which went viral on social media. After a few days of lull, activists of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad from Dehradun arrived in Kotdwar and staged a protest demanding the trader and the administration to change the name of the shop.
A large number of activists, led by Naresh Uniyal, Bajrang Dal's state head of the Gau Raksha Dal, marched to Patel Marg and gathered near the shop. The activists allege that an elderly man was also pushed and assaulted during their argument with the shop's owner which they said is 'highly condemnable'.
Given the gravity of the situation, police personnel arrived at the spot. Even as police attempted to control the crowd, Bajrang Dal activists began shouting slogans and marched towards Malviya Garden. Meanwhile, a person connected to the incident arrived, escalating tensions between the two sides, leading to a confrontation. The situation was brought under control before the two groups could come to blows.
Bajrang Dal activists then sat on a dharna in the middle of the road near Malviya Udyan, raising slogans. After a prolonged uproar, Additional Superintendent of Police Chandramohan Singh intervened and calmed the protesters. The police administration has assured an investigation and necessary action.
Also Read
Over 400 Bajrang Dal, VHP Activists Released After Detention For Protesting Christmas Vandalism Arrests In Raipur