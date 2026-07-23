Kota's 'Crocodile Man' Has Rescued Over 800 Reptiles As Human-Wildlife Encounters Rise
Virendra Singh Hada has rescued more than 100 crocodiles during the monsoon season, making it at least 2-3 rescued each day.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
Kota: Known as India’s coaching hub, Rajasthan's Kota is making headlines for witnessing increasing number of crocodiles straying into residential areas. The amphibians are skipping out of Chambal River and are found mostly in colonies, roads, schools, canals, and agricultural fields.
While the situation is under control, Virendra Singh Hada, a technical assistant with the Kota Forest Department gets the credit for being both a protector of local residents and a guardian of wildlife. According to forest officials, Hada has single-handedly rescued and safely relocated more than 800 crocodiles. n
A cattle guard since 1986, Hada is now a technical assistant. He has rescued more than 100 crocodiles during the monsoon season making it at least two to three rescue each day.
Deputy Conservator of Forests Apoorv Krishna Srivastava said the Kota Forest Department receives multiple distress calls daily during the rainy season. The department would rescue at least 300 crocodile rescue operations across the district each year. So far, Srivastava says, Hada has relocated over 800 crocodiles to suitable habitats.
Unlike specialised wildlife units equipped with modern capture gear, the Kota rescue team relies primarily on traditional techniques. The team uses long bamboo poles, sturdy ropes and jute sacks for rescue.
Forest officials said rescuers first cover the crocodile's eyes with a jute sack, which reduces animal’s movement. Then they tie its legs and jaws with ropes. The crocodile is subsequently loaded onto a vehicle and released into larger water bodies, usually the Chambal River or the Sawan Bhado Dam.
According to Hada, some crocodiles weigh as much as 200 kilograms and they are aggressive when cornered. Hada himself has been injured several times during rescues, sometimes bites and claw injuries. He says, a rescue operation takes about 10 to 20 minutes and can go on for two hours, especially if the crocodile is aggressive.
His rescue operations have been carried out across several localities in Kota district, including Nanta, Chandresal, Kalatalab, Kunhadi, Borkheda, Poonam Colony, Raipura, Deoli Arab Road, Nayanohra, Hanumantkheda, Sogaria, Kishore Sagar, Bajrang Nagar, Kansua, Thekda and Soorsagar.
Forest officials say that the increase in the number of crocodile sightings is due to the favourable habitat and abundant food available in and around the Chambal River system. Crocodiles are being found in the Chandraloi River, Kishore Sagar Lake, Chambal canals, and several urban ponds and drains.
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