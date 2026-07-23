ETV Bharat / state

Kota's 'Crocodile Man' Has Rescued Over 800 Reptiles As Human-Wildlife Encounters Rise

Kota: Known as India’s coaching hub, Rajasthan's Kota is making headlines for witnessing increasing number of crocodiles straying into residential areas. The amphibians are skipping out of Chambal River and are found mostly in colonies, roads, schools, canals, and agricultural fields.

While the situation is under control, Virendra Singh Hada, a technical assistant with the Kota Forest Department gets the credit for being both a protector of local residents and a guardian of wildlife. According to forest officials, Hada has single-handedly rescued and safely relocated more than 800 crocodiles. n

A cattle guard since 1986, Hada is now a technical assistant. He has rescued more than 100 crocodiles during the monsoon season making it at least two to three rescue each day.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Apoorv Krishna Srivastava said the Kota Forest Department receives multiple distress calls daily during the rainy season. The department would rescue at least 300 crocodile rescue operations across the district each year. So far, Srivastava says, Hada has relocated over 800 crocodiles to suitable habitats.

Unlike specialised wildlife units equipped with modern capture gear, the Kota rescue team relies primarily on traditional techniques. The team uses long bamboo poles, sturdy ropes and jute sacks for rescue.