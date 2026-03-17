ETV Bharat / state

Kota Youth Stabbed To Death Over Dancing At Wedding Venue In Sawai Madhopur

Sawai Madhopur: A Kota youth wedding guest was stabbed to death at a wedding venue in the Cement Factory area of Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur over a dispute resulting from dancing to DJ music, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Vishal Chand, a resident of Kota, they added.

The deceased's father, Ramesh Chand, has filed a murder complaint at the Man Town police station, based on which a case has been registered and an investigation has been launched.

Man Town Police Station House Officer Sunil Kumar Gupta said a wedding procession arrived from Kota on Monday at the residence of Sanjay Kalosia in the Cement Factory area of Sawai Madhopur. "Around 10 pm, an argument broke out among some youths present at the wedding venue over dancing to the DJ's music. Subsequently, a group of youths attacked Vishal with a knife, leading to serious injuries. He was rushed to the district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment," he added.