Kota Youth Stabbed To Death Over Dancing At Wedding Venue In Sawai Madhopur
Police said the incident took place amidst an argument among some youths at the wedding venue over dancing to the DJ's music on Monday night.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Sawai Madhopur: A Kota youth wedding guest was stabbed to death at a wedding venue in the Cement Factory area of Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur over a dispute resulting from dancing to DJ music, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Vishal Chand, a resident of Kota, they added.
The deceased's father, Ramesh Chand, has filed a murder complaint at the Man Town police station, based on which a case has been registered and an investigation has been launched.
Man Town Police Station House Officer Sunil Kumar Gupta said a wedding procession arrived from Kota on Monday at the residence of Sanjay Kalosia in the Cement Factory area of Sawai Madhopur. "Around 10 pm, an argument broke out among some youths present at the wedding venue over dancing to the DJ's music. Subsequently, a group of youths attacked Vishal with a knife, leading to serious injuries. He was rushed to the district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment," he added.
The SHO said 11 individuals have been detained following the registration of the case, and they are currently being interrogated. "The body of the deceased has been handed over to the family members after the completion of the post-mortem examination," he added.
Ramesh said an argument had initially broken out among some youths present at the wedding over the issue of dancing. "The situation had reportedly calmed down. However, as Vishal was returning after finishing his meal, a group of youths stabbed him with a knife," he added.
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