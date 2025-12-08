ETV Bharat / state

Kota Youth Kills Uncle Over Alcohol, Non-Veg Food, Tries To Pass It Off As Accident

Kota: Police arrested four youths, including the nephew of a person, who was killed by them in Rajasthan's Kota district. The accused nephew was ‘upset’ with his uncle for cooking non-vegetarian food and drinking alcohol. He initially told his family that his uncle had fallen in the bathroom and died, police said.

Police station officer Manoj Singh Sikarwar said that the deceased was identified as Navneet Soni, who was an alcoholic. On the night of December 4, when the family members were away at a wedding in Kota, his nephew Gaurav Soni, who had lived with him since childhood, got angry seeing his alcoholic uncle cooking non-vegetarian food.

He also found Navneet drinking alcohol with his friends at his house in the Housing Board Colony. An argument ensued after Gaurav with his three friends entered the room. They beat Navneet. They then prepared Maggie at home and fed it to his uncle. Everyone slept at home that night.