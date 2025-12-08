Kota Youth Kills Uncle Over Alcohol, Non-Veg Food, Tries To Pass It Off As Accident
Gaurav and his three friends beat up Navneet, who was also given medicine by them, police said.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 7:08 PM IST|
Updated : December 8, 2025 at 7:16 PM IST
Kota: Police arrested four youths, including the nephew of a person, who was killed by them in Rajasthan's Kota district. The accused nephew was ‘upset’ with his uncle for cooking non-vegetarian food and drinking alcohol. He initially told his family that his uncle had fallen in the bathroom and died, police said.
Police station officer Manoj Singh Sikarwar said that the deceased was identified as Navneet Soni, who was an alcoholic. On the night of December 4, when the family members were away at a wedding in Kota, his nephew Gaurav Soni, who had lived with him since childhood, got angry seeing his alcoholic uncle cooking non-vegetarian food.
He also found Navneet drinking alcohol with his friends at his house in the Housing Board Colony. An argument ensued after Gaurav with his three friends entered the room. They beat Navneet. They then prepared Maggie at home and fed it to his uncle. Everyone slept at home that night.
According to the police officer, Navneet's health deteriorated late at night. The accused persons also bought medicine for Navneet who vomited two or three times after taking medicines, and finally died.
After his death, Gaurav called relatives and said that his uncle had fallen in the bathroom. The family returned from Kota and began preparing for the funeral. Meanwhile, the police were informed and a post-mortem was conducted.
The post-mortem report confirmed the cause of death as a result of a ruptured spleen and internal bleeding. Following this, a murder case was registered and the four accused were arrested.
Read more