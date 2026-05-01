ETV Bharat / state

Kota Youth Dies In Ship Accident Near Boston; Family Seeks Search Operation To Trace Body

Bundi: A 26-year-old boy, Deepak Singh Rathore from Kota in Rajasthan, died in a ship accident in a maritime area near Boston on April 25. Six days after the incident, his body remains untraced. The family has requested for a high-level search operation.

A petition has been filed in the name of President Droupadi Murmu at the President’s Secretariat by Congress leader Charmes Sharma for urgent intervention. A formal complaint has also been lodged with the Ministry of External Affairs.

According to Sharma, according to the information received from the victim’s cousin Karan Singh Bhati, Rathore died in the accident at sea near Boston on April 25. The family was informed a day later, but since then, there has been no update on the recovery of the body.